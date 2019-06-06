New Fashion Hero Launches Custom Made Wedding Dresses To Help Brides Look Unique

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular Full-service bridal store in Sacramento at the heart of the wedding fashion industry is changing the way brides choose their wedding dresses. Diamond Bridal Gallery who want every bride to feel unique and special on their big day is now offering custom made wedding dresses.

The wedding dress alterations experts who are based at 7433 Greenback ln. Citrus Heights, California is offering a solution for one of the biggest styling challenges that a bride face. They want to freshen the look of the wedding dress with eye-catching fabrics and designs instead of brides settling for a wedding dress that many before them have worn on their big day.

Diamond Bridal Gallery is offering brides the chance to collaborate on the design of their wedding dress, incorporating ideas or elements of wedding dresses they have liked and seen elsewhere. Brides can choose the kind of fabric they would like as well as the color and lace.



The wedding dress experts offer a whole range of services including stunning wedding dresses. They also offer plus-sized wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses. This new service will give brides the option to have a unique custom-made wedding dress just like Megan Markle did at her wedding.



"Our alterations service is very popular with our clients, and now our custom-made wedding dress service will allow brides to make their wedding day even more special by having a wedding dress that is unique and which they helped design," explained a spokeswoman for Diamond Bridal Gallery.



The California wedding dress alteration experts take pride in providing brides with a wedding dress they really want. They don't want a client to settle for a wedding dress that they are not 100% happy with. This new service put the bride in full control and gives them a wedding dress they can say with pride that they helped to design.



To learn more about the new service from the bridal alterations experts please visit https://diamondbridalgallery.com/alteration/



About



Diamond Bridal Gallery offers a service sure to bring the Big Day vision to life! From customizing dresses to helping brides find "the dress", Diamond Bridal Gallery is dedicated to making sure brides feel comfortable and free to speak their ideas and inspirations out loud.



