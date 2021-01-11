New FDA Cleared Air Purifier Eliminates COVID-19 Virus in 15 Minutes

AG+ Technology was first introduced in August of 2020, by Hong Kong-based Aurabeat Technology Limited. Brondell has the exclusive rights to sell and market its own air purifier using AG+ Technology in North America. The Brondell Pro is available in the U.S. for $649 (MSRP) directly from Brondell.com. It will soon be available at Bestbuy.com, Homedepot.com, Target.com and Bedbathandbeyond.com.

"COVID-19 is spread through aerosol droplet transmission that travels and lingers in the air. And while many air purifiers only trap and reduce bacteria and viruses, the Brondell Pro's AG+ technology is the only standalone air purifier to use live COVID-19 virus to thoroughly test and prove its efficacy in eliminating 99.9 percent of the virus," said Steve Scheer, president, Brondell. "The AG+ technology provides consumers and business owners with a powerful tool in making their environments safer -- for their families, employees and customers."

The Brondell Pro's AG+ technology uses five-layers of protection, including three filters, UV Disinfection and Plasma Sanitization and can effectively degrade and breakdown the virus cell membrane, eliminating the DNA and RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and other viruses quickly. These layers work in tandem to clean the air more than 3.4 times per hour in a 538 sq. ft. environment (when on the highest setting):

High-efficiency Antiviral H12 HEPA Grade Filter with patent-pending antiviral formula embedded and proven to eliminate ≥99.9% of COVID-19 virus, general virus, bacteria and mold, and successfully sanitizes without disinfectants. Pre-filter captures hair, fiber and large particles. Nanocrystalline Filter removes harmful gasses, formaldehyde, benzene, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and odors. UV Disinfection Lamp helps sanitize the air, surface of the filters and the inside of the unit to prevent secondary infection when moving the unit or replacing the filters. Plasma Generator and Sanitization generates negative ions to eliminate microorganisms.

MRIGlobal, the Kansas City-based, independent, not-for-profit contract research organization, known for customized solutions in national security, global health and security, has deep expertise in biosafety and biorisk management. Using its specialized and certified laboratories, MRIGlobal conducted two independent lab tests using both live culture and live aerosolized Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (the virus that causes COVID-19). Both tests concluded the Brondell Pro with AG+ Technology effectively eliminates the SARS CoV-2 virus.

"The aerosolized test resulted in no detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 after 15 minutes with the air purifier in operation," said Dr. Solocinski, Staff scientist at MRIGlobal. "Using the maximum amount of aerosolized virus that could be produced in our lab setting, the Brondell Pro machine completely eliminated measurable samples of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 when compared to the control test. "

The Brondell Pro is FDA-registered and cleared as a Class II Medical Device. The AG+ technology holds 16 certifications .

Aurabeat, headquartered in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, is committed to providing sustainable, pollution and virus-free clean air for everyone in the world. Its world-class R&D team boasts decades of experience in engineering and environmental science relating to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), airborne disease transmission and air purification. Aurabeat is dedicated to meeting the needs of both business and consumers, protecting homes, offices, and businesses, to greatly reduce the risk of airborne transmission.

AG+ Technology is currently being used in 22 countries around the world, protecting against COVID-19 virus air transmission in medical centers, offices, fitness centers, retail stores, auto dealerships, hotels, restaurants and bars, movie theaters, schools and universities, including Cornell University. Cornell's campus Statler Hotel has deployed AG+ technology to guest rooms after students leave quarantine and is also using it in a variety of spaces on the property.

From the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the body we keep, Brondell prides itself on leveraging the best technologies to deliver unique, healthy home and small business experiences for anyone looking to improve the spaces and routines they engage with every day. Our award-winning product lines for the home and office bring you the best in modern health and personal care, so you can breathe better, drink more purely and clean with confidence.

