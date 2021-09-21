New Feature Documentary YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE Traces the Rise of the Youth Climate Movement through the Eyes of a Leading Activist

Premiering at New York Climate Week , YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE will be available to watch for free on the WaterBear platform from 24th September – the day of the global climate strike. Over the course of 12 years filming in nine countries, the film documents Slater's intimate journey from the age of 13 to adulthood as she grows alongside this diverse and ever evolving movement of youth shaping the world they want to live in. Now with the world at a crossroads, YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE aims to reignite the energy the movement was experiencing before the pandemic, and unite youth around the world in combating the biggest challenge humanity has faced.

Slater Jewell-Kemker is a 29-year old award-winning filmmaker and climate activist who has been making films since she was six.

Slater Jewell-Kemker said: "We need stories to help us adapt and rethink our relationships to each other and the planet as we move forward in a world forever changed by the climate crisis. After 12 years of documenting the global youth climate movement, I'm excited to be bringing the film to a wider audience with the help of WaterBear, a platform that understands this need for connection."

Ellen Windemuth, CEO and Founder of WaterBear said: "We look forward to launching Youth Unstoppable, our first WaterBear Original feature documentary, to our global engaged audience. Slater is an inspirational filmmaker and an ambassador of the youth climate movement. We hope that this film will inspire younger generations to join the movement."

Adrian Grenier, Executive Producer said: "To me, Youth Unstoppable is extremely optimistic because it inspired my own youthful optimism and energy, going forward."

Youth Unstoppable was produced by Wendy Jewell and Daniel Bekerman. Executive Producers include Connect4Climate, actor and activist Adrian Grenier, Amy Smart and Creative Visions.

For more information and images, please see press kit here .

WaterBear is a ground-breaking streaming platform showcasing award-winning documentaries as well as original content inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). WaterBear members can stream video at any time, and on any device, all for free, as well as take direct instant action to support NGOs around the world and shape a better future for our fragile planet. For more information about WaterBear and to sign up, please visit: www.waterbear.com .

SOURCE WaterBear

Related Links

http://www.waterbear.com

