New Film Asks, "What If Jesus Had Never Been Born?"

The film, What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? airs Dec. 11 and 18 on the DJKM television program, Truths That Transform. The film is also available on DVD at DJKM.org.

The brand new documentary, "What If Jesus Had Never Been Born?" shows how Christianity has been the single greatest force for good that the world has ever known. New documentary from D. James Kennedy Ministries speaks with authors and experts to show the dramatic impact for good that Jesus Christ and his followers have made on human existence in the last 2,000 years.

Filmed on location in England and around the U.S., this new documentary talks with scholars and experts who make the case that in nearly every arena of human existence—medicine, science, education, art, charity, the sanctity of human life, the elevation of women, and more—life on earth is measurably better because Jesus came.

"Everywhere the gospel goes, where it's received and allowed to flourish, that society improves. That's not my opinion, that's just history," asserts Craig A. Evans, Ph.D., Professor of Christian Origins at Houston Theological Seminary, one of the scholars who appear in the documentary.

What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? presents evidence that Christianity has been the single greatest force for good the world has ever known. Based on the same-titled best-selling book by the late Dr. D. James Kennedy and Dr. Jerry Newcombe, this powerful, fact-filled documentary features acclaimed scientists, expert historians, and moving stories of radical personal transformation by Jesus Christ.

As Dr. Newcombe notes, the gospel changes entire cultures, too. "What is now Norway was once home to pagan marauders called Vikings. Today, Norway is a land of peace civilized by the gospel. Now, instead of creating war, they give out peace prizes and have sent out many missionaries for the gospel."

What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? is an eye-opening investigation into the incomparable impact of Christ and his Church on our world—and the hopeless, brutal conditions that would rule this world had he never come.

"For centuries, the Church has been referred to as 'the hope of the world," commented Rev. Robert J. Pacienza, President and CEO of D. Kames Kennedy Ministries, and author of the recently published book, The Hope of the World: Christian Cultural Engagement in a Secular Age. "There is no denying that Christianity has been a culture-shaping religion, unlike any movement this world has ever seen."

D. James Kennedy Ministries is a media ministry whose television program, "Truths That Transform," airs nationwide. It actively communicates the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the supremacy of His Lordship, and a Biblically informed view of the world.

