New 'Flashback' Podcast From iHeartRadio And OZY Explores History's Unintended Consequences

Hosted by OZY's Sean Braswell, ' Flashback ' probes the dynamics of unintended consequences and explores the reasons some of the best laid plans in human history have gone askew in domains from policymaking to our personal lives, from the workplace to the environment to the courtroom. Examples include 'How the YMCA Helped Launch the Tobacco Black Market'; 'How Henry Ford Inspired the Oklahoma City Bombing'; and 'How Air Conditioning Changed the Landscape of American Politics.'

"Flashback is the newest in a series of podcast collaborations with iHeartMedia that explore vastly different topics," said OZY CEO Carlos Watson. "Taking on history is the perfect job for Sean Braswell as the quirky professor making sense of the many unforeseen twists and turns in the study of past events."

OZY is a modern media company producing original TV series, podcasts, festivals and news for curious people. OZY's unique storytelling focuses on narratives that defy convention, change perspectives and ignite ideas, helping to shape our collective future and break audiences out of their bubble. Learn more at OZY.com .

Visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio and listen to ' Flashback: History's Unintended Consequences ' on all your favorite devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions, gaming consoles and more.

