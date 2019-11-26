'New Flight Charters' Announces Largest Public Listing of Private Jet Charter Empty Legs

Empty Legs

Known sometimes as "dead-heads" or "ferry flights", empty legs are flights without passengers on board when an aircraft needs to be moved. Often a private charter jet will have empty leg flights associated with an existing flight schedule- when it needs to move to another location to start a charter, or return back to base after completing a charter, or similar situations for its owner's flights.

These empty legs, when an aircraft needs to fly a certain direction, can be a good opportunity for a discounted jet charter. Aircraft can be re-routed to accommodate a similar charter flight need. For example, an empty leg from Houston to Denver can be rerouted for a Dallas to Aspen charter at a lower than normal cost.

Empty Leg Pricing

Quotes will vary since each empty leg charter is unique, but pricing is typically 30-50% lower than standard charter quotes.

Ten examples from the current Empty Legs Listing of over 200 flights:

Miami Fl – Teterboro NJ , Gulfstream IV-SP, heavy jet, Nov.27-28, $17,000

– , Gulfstream IV-SP, heavy jet, Nov.27-28, Jackson Hole WY – Las Vegas NV , Citation CJ3, light jet, Nov.30, $5,500

– , Citation CJ3, light jet, Nov.30, Teterboro NJ – St. Maarten , Hawker 900XP, midsize jet, Dec.1, $16,800

– , Hawker 900XP, midsize jet, Dec.1, San Francisco CA – Seattle WA , Challenger 350, super-mid jet, Dec.1, $14,500

– , Challenger 350, super-mid jet, Dec.1, Denver CO – San Diego CA , Citation Sovereign+, super-mid jet, Dec.1, $9,200

– , Citation Sovereign+, super-mid jet, Dec.1, Van Nuys CA – Sun Valley ID , Gulfstream IV-SP, heavy jet, Dec.2, $13,600

– , Gulfstream IV-SP, heavy jet, Dec.2, Aspen CO – New York NY , Citation CJ4, light jet, Dec.1-3, $16,700

– , Citation CJ4, light jet, Dec.1-3, Teterboro NJ – Nassau Bahamas , Hawker 800XP, midsize jet, Dec.4, $17,700

– , Hawker 800XP, midsize jet, Dec.4, Ft. Lauderdale FL – Eagle CO , Phenom 300, light jet, Dec.8, $15,800

– , Phenom 300, light jet, Dec.8, Boca Raton FL – Chicago IL , Hawker 800XP, midsize jet, Dec.21, $12,750

"When an empty leg matches up with a flight need, there is no better value in private flying," commented Rick Colson, New Fight Charters' president. "With with the largest aircraft resource of 7,598 in the U.S., New Flight Charters sources ideal options for any requested charter including empty legs, based and floating fleet aircraft, and with the industry's only Best Price Guarantee."

Floating Fleets

A second attractive and cost savings solution are floating fleets. The fastest-growing segment in private jet charter are non-based "floating fleet" aircraft with better point-to-point, one-way pricing. These can be available for all types of flying, from shorter one-hour flights to coast-to-coast and international flights. Floating Fleet aircraft do not have to return to a base, and thus can be more cost-effective charter options.

453 floating fleet jets from 40 operators are available nationwide through New Flight Charters; all sizes from light jets to ultra long-range jets such as the Gulfstream V and Global 6000. Charter quotes for these floating fleet aircraft are typically 15-30% less than traditional based aircraft.

Any requested charter can be fully customized for aircraft, size, type, and amenities along with desired ratings or registrations from ARGUS®, Wyvern Ltd.®, IS-BAO or the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About New Flight Charters

Celebrating its 15th Anniversary this year, New Flight Charters (@newflightchrtrs) arranges custom flights with top-rated aircraft chosen by the client, with a perfect safety history and the industry's only Best Price Guarantee. The company is the most accredited in the industry; both ARGUS® and Wyvern® registered, Rated A+ and Accredited by the BBB, ACA-approved, rated D&B Gold, named to the Inc. 5000 four consecutive years and is a SAM-Registered U.S. Government Contractor. Fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and charter quotes every flight, from the largest jet charter listings including floating fleets and empty legs. New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.

Jet Charter Colorado by New Flight Charters is the complete Colorado jet charter resource and includes all 112 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA-certified operators. Most popular are floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with reduced point-to-point pricing, and available empty legs. The company is a specialist in charter flights to Aspen, Eagle-Vail, Telluride and Steamboat Springs, as well as the Denver-Front Range area.

Jackson Hole Jet Charter by New Flight Charters is the company's local resource for private charter information and jet charters to Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are full-industry charter availabilities of empty legs, floating fleet aircraft with special pricing, the full fleet of regionally based aircraft and charter jets transient at Jackson Hole Airport.

New Flight Charters was founded in 2004 by successful aviation entrepreneur, pilot and aircraft owner Rick Colson (@rickcolson) who has launched industry leading solutions for private fliers, charter operators and jet charter brokers.

For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.

