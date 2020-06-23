New Flight Program at Sheremetyevo Serves Travelers to Popular Russian Resorts

MOSCOW, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new program of flights to popular seasonal resorts has begun at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Flights will be operated by Rossiya Airlines in partnership with the travel operator Biblio-Globus as part of an updated flight program.

The opening of the new flight program was made possible by the lifting of the quarantine imposed to counter the spread of coronavirus infections in the resort regions. Mandatory observation of citizens of the Russian Federation arriving in the Krasnodar Territory was cancelled as of June 21. Epidemiological control has been partially lifted, as have restrictions on movement within the region.

Passengers will be able to take flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to popular tourist destinations within Russia, such as Sochi, Simferopol, Anapa and Kaliningrad.

The first Rossiya Airlines charter flight from Moscow to Sochi departed from Sheremetyevo's Terminal B on June 22 at 01:05, as scheduled. All 189 passengers received branded souvenirs from the airport upon check-in.

Earlier, Rossiya Airlines had announced that it would operate its Biblio-Globus tourist flights from Sheremetyevo.

Sheremetyevo Airport offers travelers of all categories a wide range of first-class services and modern, well-developed infrastructure.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2019, the airport served 49,933,000 passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018.

In 2019, Sheremetyevo became the best European airport in terms of quality of services with a passenger traffic of more than 40 million passengers per year in the ASQ ACI rating.

Sheremetyevo is on the top list of best airports in the world according to the International Council of Airports - ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence.

Sheremetyevo is recognized as the best airport in the world according to the global analytical study of the British company Stasher.

Sheremetyevo Airport is the holder of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

