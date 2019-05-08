New for 2019, Buy More Grain with Barchart's cmdtyView 2.0 Release

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and analytics to U.S. agribusinesses, is releasing cmdtyView® 2.0, the latest evolution in the world's most powerful commodity trading platform. All cmdtyView Pro users will automatically get access to all of the new data, tools, and features that are solely focused on helping commodity buyers make better decisions and get better pricing.

"Our flagship data platform, cmdtyView provides users with access to global commodities pricing, along with the comprehensive features, functionality, and news that matters to commodity professionals," says Barchart's CEO Mark Haraburda. "The cmdtyView 2.0 release takes this to another level with the integration of physical grain buying, global spot pricing for grain and oilseeds, completely new charting, instant messaging, and enhanced tools to drive results for commodity buyers."

Delivered entirely from a native HTML5 application that is responsive, powerful, and designed to be a true end-to-end workflow solution for commodity trading - cmdtyView allows users to analyze data, make a decision, and then quickly put it into action.

All new features and content for cmdtyView 2.0 includes:

Physical Grain Buying - Users can access our deep community of sellers that use producer solutions with the cmdtyMatch SM integration built right into cmdtyView.

integration built right into cmdtyView. Grain Index features - The cmdty Grain Indexes are now featured across multiple modules, making it easier for users to benchmark grain pricing.

Global Fundamental Data - Access to cmdtyStats SM , the premier source of aggregated economic data and commodity statistics.

, the premier source of aggregated economic data and commodity statistics. Instant Messaging - Users can communicate with buyers and suppliers in real-time to negotiate physical grain trading faster than ever before.

Global Spot Pricing - International spot pricing for grains and oilseeds from Commodity3.

All New Charting - Brand new high performance charting component which has been built from the ground up and includes additional plot types, aggregation types and an enhanced user experience.

Economic Calendar - Dedicated economic calendar functionality to ensure users are ready for each day's market moving events.

Localization - Native support for Spanish, Portuguese, and French.

To begin a free trial of cmdtyView, or upgrade from cmdtyView LTE, please visit our website. Additionally, individuals can demo cmdtyView this week at cmdtyExchange, a brand new event hosted by Barchart which highlights the data, tools and technology driving innovation in commodity markets. cmdtyExchange will be taking place May 8-10 in Chicago. Last minute tickets are still available at www.cmdtyexchange.com.

To learn more about the cmdty by Barchart product line, please visit: https://www.barchart.com/solutions/cmdty.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

