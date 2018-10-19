NEW for 2019, Silver Dollar City Presents The Year of Shows & Festivals

Topline features include a new $1 million, original mega-production show for Summer, Reuben's Swashbuckling Adventure ; and new for Fall, a spectacular evening and nighttime experience, Pumpkin Nights, with thousands of glowing pumpkins artfully brought to life throughout the streets of the City, creating the biggest Fall in the park's nearly 6-decade history.

Other large-scale elements include a globally-acclaimed acrobatic French-Canadian lumberjack production show; a slate of evening concerts including Bluegrass Nights in Spring and, throughout the season, legendary rock, pop and country performers; the new Kid Magic show; plus The Festival of Wonder with globally-inspired production shows.

Summer Mega-Productions

Imagination comes to life on stage in a huge production opening with Star-Spangled Summer -- the all-new, original production, created exclusively for Silver Dollar City, Reuben's Swashbuckling Adventure. The $1 million Broadway-style musical is a magical journey of discovery with a colorful cast, flying characters, state-of-the-art sets and special effects. Also new for summer is a show featuring the world's youngest magician/illusionist, Kid Magic, starring Kadan Bart Rockett & Brooklyn, direct from America's Got Talent.

Supercharging Fall

The City transforms into a glowing-orange wonderland in Fall 2019 as Silver Dollar City presents Pumpkin Nights. This evening lighting event with thousands of pumpkin creations and larger-than-life icons includes giant scarecrows, cats, owls and other characters shining in the dark. A new Pumpkin Pathway leads to Pumpkin Plaza with a dance party and fall activities.

Fall daytime debuts a pulse-raising French-Canadian production show -- an acrobatic musical about singing and dancing lumberjacks in a high-energy internationally-acclaimed stage show.

Spring kicks off the year with The Festival of Wonder, billed as "A Most Amazing Entertainment Experience," presenting several hot-ticket shows such as Phoenix Fire, a black-light, laser and fire production, and new circus-inspired extraordinary acts for CirqUnique. New for September is Country Music Days, presenting iconic country music and Saturday Night Celebrity Concerts.

The grand finale to the year is An Old Time Christmas, one of the world's most recognized holiday celebrations, with over 6.5 million lights, the dazzling Christmas In Midtown, a light parade, original musical productions and a towering Special Effects Tree – all for a Christmas season bigger and brighter than ever.

Season passes for 2019 go on sale November 1. Information: 800-831-4FUN(386), or www.silverdollarcity.com.

