New Forum for Technology Executives Announced

LONDON, Oct. 7 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of the Technology Executive Roundtable US (TERUS), a forum established to support technology and life science senior executives whose growth strategy involves expansion into the United States.

TERUS will host roundtable forums featuring guests sharing experiences regarding US expansion. The forum will be open only to technology and life sciences executives nominated by one of the founding partner organisations. Programming begins with virtual sessions in October.

TERUS was created through the joint efforts of several organisations. Founding partners include UK's Department for International Trade, law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, accounting and advisory firm Frazier & Deeter, trans-Atlantic business consulting firm International Marketing Partners Ltd., specialist transatlantic insurance broker La Playa, immigration specialists Samartin & Friends, and Silicon Valley Bank.

"The US offers the promise of massive commercial opportunities and plentiful venture and growth capital. However, doing business and raising money in an unfamiliar, highly-competitive environment requires thoughtful advance planning and clinical execution," noted Daniel Glazer, a partner with Wilson Sonsini who leads the law firm's US expansion practice. "TERUS will provide practical US guidance based on the experiences of those who have already tackled these challenges."

"Today's launch of TERUS highlights the opportunities for the UK's technology and life sciences sectors to expand into the United States. With 15 UK tech unicorns and almost 1,500 UK tech companies already active in the US, I look forward to seeing even more businesses expand across the pond. TERUS will offer opportunities to share good practice and to hear from experts who have already achieved success through international expansion," said Frances Moffett-Kouadio, Director of Exports USA for the UK's Department for International Trade.

"Software and digital companies, in particular, see the enormous opportunity of US expansion," noted Malcolm Joy, Lead Partner of Frazier & Deeter UK. "This forum will enable them to learn from other entrepreneurial companies and experienced advisors to understand some areas where planning can help prevent unfortunate surprises."

More information about TERUS and its founding partners can be found at www.TERUS.org.

