NEW Four Square Volleyball Pool Game Available NOW by CROSSNET!

The CROSSNET H2O can be purchased exclusively at www.crossnetgame.com for $124.99. CROSSNET H2O includes net, floating base, travel duffle bag, inflatable neoprene ball, and pump so you have everything you need to kick off your summer with an exciting new game for all ages!

For fun on the land and in the sand, be sure to have the original CROSSNET game! This new sport will be the highlight of your get togethers and bring fun for all your friends and family!

About CROSSNET

CROSSNET is the world's first four square volleyball game! Set up within minutes in sand, grass, or indoors.

Growing up together in the "Quiet Corner" of Connecticut, brothers Greg and Chris Meade, and their childhood friend, Mike Delpapa, constantly sought new activities to keep them busy. In 2017 they reunited as adults, reminiscing on recess days playing four square. They had an idea: a volleyball court divided into four quadrants, merging traditional volleyball with a favorite childhood game.

After creating a prototype, they invited their friends to come play. Their friends' excitement made it clear that they were onto something. Since that moment almost three years ago, the trio has made it their mission to spread the game of CROSSNET throughout the world.

Press Contact:

Kristi Torrington,

9167658984,

https://www.crossnetgame.com/

SOURCE CROSSNET

Related Links

http://www.crossnetgame.com

