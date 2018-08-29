New Franchise Owners Seeing Success With Pack-It Movers Franchise

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack-It Movers, a residential and commercial moving company with headquarters in Katy, Texas, launched new franchising opportunities across the United States in Aug. 2017. Since then new franchises have opened in Texas and California. The family-owned and operated moving company has seen substantial growth over the last year and still has franchising opportunities available.

Pack-It Movers

"We are excited that our new franchises have had such success so soon after opening," says Anthony Johnson, CEO of Pack-It Movers. "We pride ourselves on being fast, efficient, and affordable. We use today's technology and apply it into our industry, which really sets us apart from our competition."

Pack-It Movers is looking for the right candidates for franchising including those who have a strong business background, excellent customer-service, marketing skills and ability to handle cash are essential skills. The company offers a low-cost franchise startup and an extensive training program that's required prior to taking over operation of a franchised Pack-It Movers business. The company also offers additional development courses and franchise support.

Pack-It Movers provides a range of services including packing and unpacking services for large furniture moves to whole home and office moves. The company also offers long-distance moves both within the same state and state-to-state moves.

Setting them apart from other moving companies, Pack-It Movers offers 24-hour live customer services, a price match, and free estimates. To learn more about the company and new franchising opportunities, visit PackItMovers.com.

About Pack-It Movers

Pack-It Movers is a residential and commercial moving company that offers a range of packing and moving services. The company provides a free estimate, 24-hour customer service, and a price match with their competition. For more information, visit PackItMovers.com.

