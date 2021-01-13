New FranchiseLenders.com Website Gives Franchise Business Owners Easier, Faster Access to Loans in a Weaker, Post-COVID Economy

HAZLET TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Financial (New Jersey Office), a nationwide specialty franchise financing consulting firm with access to many banks and lenders, processing both SBA and non-SBA alternative funding programs, has recently launched its new website, www.franchiselenders.com. The new website gives franchise investors, existing franchise owners, and franchisors connections to various funding sources who are not only more aggressively lending to the franchise industry, but who have also not tightened up their lending requirements because of what the pandemic has done to the economy and to the small business owner.

"Most banks have either stopped lending on startups and expansion loan requests or have made their loan requirements even more conservative," says Don Johnson, owner of FranchiseLenders.com and 20-year veteran of Franchise lending. "Most borrowers get declined for financing because their loan package presentation is not correct or complete and is not presented to the right and best bank for that particular type of loan. FranchiseLenders takes care of all those concerns for them," Johnson says.

The website will let a borrower find out their loan potential within 24 hours as well as offer services to the Franchisor, including letting them know quickly which of their investor or franchisees is pre-qualified and eligible for financing. With many people losing their jobs and businesses, unfortunately, franchising with its low failure rate is an attractive option, but most have never experienced applying for a business loan or even filled out a personal financial statement or know how to write a business plan.

FranchiseLenders.com provides complete services from start to finish offering a one-step-shop approach to maximize loan potential for any type of business loan request. According to Josh York of Gymguyz, a current Diamond Financial Franchisor, "Trying to find a consistent bank to finance our expansion was tough even before 2020, now it's off the charts. It's a good thing Don and his team at FranchiseLenders.com is there for us. FranchiseLenders.com is essential in the constantly changing world, an important source for the most recent updated industry information, which is critical for borrower success."

