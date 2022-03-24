New G FUEL Plasma Inspired by Sony Pictures' "Morbius" Now Available

Grab a New Collector's Box at GFUEL.com Before They Disappear into the Night.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the new Sony Pictures film Morbius, exclusively in movie theaters April 1st, G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Plasma, is now available at GFUEL.com for U.S. fans in Collector's Boxes and 40-serving tubs while supplies last.

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

As fans drink in Morbius' thrilling first appearance in a live-action film, they'll also be able to drink in G FUEL Plasma, a refreshing new flavor that will remind them of biting into the flesh of a rich, sweet nectarine.

G FUEL Plasma is available for purchase at GFUEL.com as a standalone 40-serving tub and a Collector's Box, which includes one 40-serving tub and an exclusive 16 oz Morbius Shaker Cup. G FUEL Plasma Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

Morbius Plasma marks the fourth time G FUEL and Sony Pictures have joined forces, following Venom: Let There Be Carnage Red & Black Ooze, Spider-Man™: No Way Home Radioactive Lemonade, and Fortune Blend, an all-new flavor inspired by the blockbuster action-adventure film Uncharted.

"It's been incredibly rewarding working with G FUEL on what is now our fourth film together. Each campaign they have created has been customized to perfectly compliment the tone of each film and we look forward to seeing what they come up with on the next collaboration," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"Working with Sony Pictures once again on a flavor inspired by their new film Morbius has been a pleasure," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "G FUEL Plasma won't give you superpowers, but it will help you get the energy and focus you need to be the ultimate hero – or villain – in whatever game you're playing."

Don't miss out on picking up G FUEL Plasma, inspired by Sony Pictures Morbius, now available at GFUEL.com for fans in the U.S. Grab a Collector's Box before they disappear into the night!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 316,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Logic, FaZe Clan, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Tetris®, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Morbius

Directed by Daniel Espinosa. Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless. Based on the Marvel Comics. Produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster. Executive Producers are Jared Leto, Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook.

The film stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson. This film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language.

