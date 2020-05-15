New Garrett Multi-Frequency Metal Detector is the Apex of Affordability and Flexibility

"Garrett's ACE detectors are the best-selling in the world," said Novakovich. "In the tradition of the ACE series, which offers high-end performance features at affordable prices, the new Apex detector will similarly establish itself as the pinnacle of affordable, multi-frequency detecting technology."

Garrett's Apex includes Multi-Flex™ multi-frequency technology, giving its users the flexibility to select powerful single detecting frequencies or simultaneous multi-frequency options. Moore explained that these frequency options allow Apex users to adapt their detectors to various ground mineralization conditions and to enhance detection of preferred metallic treasures. He also pointed out that Apex, compared to its competition, is the only detector now with such a range of frequency options offered at an MSRP of less than $500.

Apex offers advanced features such as a high-resolution ground balance option to help the detector adapt to challenging soil conditions ranging from saltwater to highly mineralized soil. Simple, intuitive menu controls allow the operator to easily adjust overall target volume, volume of undesired iron objects, detector sensitivity, search modes, target notch discrimination, and minor frequency adjustments to eliminate any electrical interference.

Garrett's ACE Apex includes built-in Z-Lynk™ wireless technology (up to six times faster than Bluetooth® speed), allowing the operator to enjoy the freedom of utilizing headphones not connected to the detector with a wire. Garrett officials described the new treasure-finding device as lightweight, advanced enough for veteran treasure hunters, and yet simple enough for beginners to master quickly.

Other Apex key features include a backlight to allow the user to read LCD controls in low light, a built-in rechargeable lithium ion battery source, six search modes to select from, a five-tone audible target identification system (coupled with large Digital Target ID numbers on the Apex LCD), and a new 6" x 11" DD-configuration Viper searchcoil.

The Garrett ACE Apex has a rainproof control box, while its lower shaft and searchcoil are fully submersible. It ships with a mini-USB charging cable for the internal battery, as well as a Viper searchcoil cover to prevent any scratching of the coil's lower surface. For full details on technical specifications and pricing for the new Apex metal detector, please visit www.garrett.com.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by geophysical engineer Charles Garrett and fourth-generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. For more than 55 years, Garrett has engineered the most advanced metal detection products for security, law enforcement, countermine, and the sport/hobby industries. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

