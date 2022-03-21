New Gender-Neutral Clothing Brand Syddney Sets a High Bar with Its Ever Seam® Apparel

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syddney (https://syddney.com/pages/syddney-press-release) recently unveiled its new apparel brand.

SYDDNEY: WHAT IS EVER SEAM® APPAREL?

Syddney

Gender Neutral, Cool, Trend-Proof core and seasonless styles that belong in every wardrobe – like hoodies, joggers, tees, bomber jackets and overalls; all with price ranges of $49 to $129 .

to . Made of Eco-Conscious materials with an eye toward high quality, durability, and longevity rather than the wear-once-then-toss attitude of fast-fashion.

Innovative solutions that are environmentally smart – like using 3D Fashion Technology to limit the number of clothing samples made.

Virtual Fitting Rooms that customer can use to gauge their correct sizing, reducing returns by up 63%.

Fit for EveryBODY® – Syddney's offering of extended sizes range from XXS to XXL, with more sizes planned for the near future.

Built around Ethical Fashion practices – making sure workers make living wages, with absolutely no child labor. Syddney cherishes workers as part of the process of producing their clothing.

SYDDNEY: GOING FURTHER THAN SUSTAINABILITY

"To find a new way to address the fast-fashion problem, we asked if sustainability is sustainable," said R Habner, VP of Marketing at Syddney. "What happens when big companies buy all the 100% Organic Cotton, for example? What happens when all the Organic Cotton Farms can't fulfill a certain quota? Obviously, scenarios like this drive-up prices while being unable to meet increasing consumer demand. And another pain point is the price. While consumers may have every intention of doing their part to help the planet, if they can't afford the clothes, they will move on. Our plan was to focus less on a single eco-link in the chain and instead, focus on what really makes a long-term difference. Like making sure a single clothing purchase lasts for a long time. And that's what Ever Seam® achieves."

LOVE YOUR CLOTHES is not only a tagline, it's our company goal.

"When you buy Syddney clothes, you start saving money immediately without realizing it," explained Habner. "Because you will have a piece of clothing that lasts longer due to its construction, surface abrasion, edge abrasion, colorfastness, flame resistance, stain release and odor resistance. Wouldn't it be nice to share a hoodie with your grandkid one day? Like something you could pass down as an heirloom, instead of tossing it out the following week after purchasing it? One of our sales reps shared with us that his daughter wears his hoodies all the time. This is Gender Neutral at its best – where we can wear each other's clothes interchangeably. And doing so, you will be consuming less fashion and helping our planet at the same time."

SYDDNEY: WHY THE FROG?

Its name is Syddney and it is One Tough customer.

customer. This Tree Frog is an UNLIKELY HERO.

This Frog is also one of the few animals that changes gender multiple times during a lifespan (personifying Gender Neutral ).

). A frog's health is an indicator of the environment's health, due to the frog's ability to absorb bacteria and toxins from the environment.

Frogs are also an endangered species that need our help if they are to survive.

The Frog is little in stature but makes a big difference. Syddney is not a big company, but like their mascot, they do not have to be big to make a big impact – little by little.

Syddney will be in better department stores and specialty stores soon. Direct to Consumer sales will be online at www.syddney.com for the Fall 2022 season.

For more information about Syddney, follow them on Instagram.

