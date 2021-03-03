New General Counsel Expands Management Team at PAC Worldwide

SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAC Worldwide has named Pacific Northwest native David Peterson as its General Counsel. The seasoned attorney becomes the first executive to serve in that position since the global packaging company was founded in Seattle more than four decades ago.

With an extensive legal background that includes tenure at a leading Pacific Northwest law firm, as well as senior positions in the retail and e-commerce space, Mr. Peterson's arrival symbolizes PAC's evolutionary growth. He gives the company an experienced legal advisor to complement executive level leadership in operations and corporate finance.

"The increasing complexity and range of legal issues we encounter require a broad base of skills," said PAC Worldwide CFO Jeff Snow, to whom Mr. Peterson will report. "David brings that knowledge, along with a great work ethic and people-first attitude that makes him an ideal fit for our culture. We're delighted to welcome him aboard."

Mr. Peterson graduated from Western Washington University in Bellingham. He went on to earn his law degree from the Seattle University School of Law. He will be headquartered in PAC's corporate offices in Redmond, Washington.

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,900 team members through operations in the US, UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.

