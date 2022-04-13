New General Manager Jamie Cox to Lead Legends Event Center

Proven sports complex leader to bring his expertise in hosting sporting events and driving economic impact to Bryan, Texas.

BRYAN, Texas, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports industry professional Jamie Cox is the new General Manager of the Legends Event Center , a 122,300-square-foot indoor event facility slated to open in late 2022 in the heart of Travis Bryan Midtown Park. The facility is owned by the City of Bryan and managed by Sports Facilities Companies, Inc.

Jamie Cox is an experienced sports tourism industry leader with Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), serving most recently as General Manager of the Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach, Fla. Before he arrived in Panama City Beach, Cox served as Director of Sports & Events for the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala. During Cox's tenure, both sports complexes garnered national and regional recognition for sporting events and the positive economic impact those events delivered to their respective communities.

Under his leadership, both venues experienced growth. They expanded their event calendar to include elite-level competition ranging in indoor sports from basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and pickleball to outdoor sports from baseball, softball, football and soccer. Cox was instrumental in leading the business development efforts culminating in $50+ million in visitor spending to the Hoover and Panama City Beach regions. Cox worked with and recruited high-profile events like the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Basketball Championships, Gulf South NCAA DII Volleyball Crossover Event, NJCAA College Baseball Classic, Perfect Game Baseball Tournaments and Showcases, Shock Doctor 7on7 Football Legends Showcase, and the SEC Baseball Tournament.

"I am excited to continue my career with SFC and honored to represent the city of Bryan, TX, as the General Manager of the Legends Event Center," Cox said. "I look forward to recruiting exciting sports and non-sporting events to the area and partnering with the Bryan community to provide a state-of-the-art facility for local, regional, and national events and programs."

Work on Legends Event Center is progressing, with the facility being nearly enclosed. Once complete, the facility will feature a large indoor court/event space for 16 volleyball and eight basketball courts. These courts can be utilized for a variety of activities including, gymnastics and wrestling, meetings, pickleball tournaments, archery, and cheerleading competitions, boxing, and soccer matches. It can also host dance and martial arts competitions, e-gaming conventions, trade shows, markets, and other special events. The facility will include concessions, an arcade, party rooms, an e-sports room, turf space, and a flex space for smaller events.

The ultimate purpose of the center is to fill a need lacking in the community – to create a one-of-a-kind venue unmatched anywhere nearby and increase tourism in Bryan. The facility will be available to residents through designated times to use the amenities, party room, and flex space rentals.

"The City of Bryan's Legends Event Center will completely change the sports and events tourism landscape in Aggieland," Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said. "We are confident Jamie's leadership will help make our Legends Event Center a huge success in the Brazos Valley."

For event booking, career information, or sponsorship/partnership opportunities, please contact John Sparks at Sports Facilities Companies.

For updates on the progress of the project, please visit www.bryantx.gov/midtownpark . For more information on professional facility management or development services, visit www.sportsfacilities.com .

About The City Of Bryan

Bryan, Texas is the cultural, governmental, and civic centerpiece of Brazos County and the surrounding area, generally known as "Aggieland." A thriving, diverse and historic city of approximately 90,000 residents, Bryan is one of the homes of Texas A&M University and is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas. Perfectly located in the "Texas Triangle" between Austin, Houston and Dallas, Bryan residents enjoy an exceptional quality of life, a robust economy, state-of-the-art healthcare options, safe and family-oriented neighborhoods, and excellent schools. For more information, visit bryantx.gov and find out why Bryan residents live "The Good Life, Texas Style."

About Legends Events Center

The Legends Event Center opening in late 2022, located in Bryan, TX, will be the Southwest's newest destination for all things sports, recreation, and entertainment. This 120,000+ square foot venue features 8 basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, a turf area, an arcade, meeting/party rooms, and an outdoor patio area by the lake. Legends Event Center is the most exciting sports entertainment center for athletes and families in Texas and beyond. Legends Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and SFMNetwork.com.

