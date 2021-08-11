New Genesys Capabilities Enable Out-of-the-Box AI and Automation for Empathetic Customer Experiences Based on Context and Intent

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new capabilities within the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform that make artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible, allowing businesses to easily automate and scale within minutes — without IT support. New Genesys Predictive Routing, Genesys Web Messaging and Intent Miner for Bots enable companies to create data-driven experiences to engage customers at the right time, on the right channel, and with the right context to deliver empathetic experiences.

In today's digital economy, consumer expectations for brand interactions are higher than ever. Social media and messaging apps are the norm; connecting with a business should be as seamless and personalized as connecting with friends and family. Consumers want to feel heard, understood and valued as customers. Companies that can't deliver that level of empathy risk losing customer trust and loyalty.

AI and automation technologies that understand customer intent and context are integral for delivering empathetic experiences. However, AI traditionally has been out of reach for many contact centers as it can be a difficult process that requires high technical and financial investments, including custom data models, data scientists and professional services teams.

With Genesys Cloud CX, companies can now integrate AI with the press of a button using low-code tools that don't require any IT support.

New capabilities include:

AI-Based Call Routing: Genesys Predictive Routing is the first-of-its-kind AI routing solution that users can launch with the click of a button. It analyzes hundreds of different data points to match customers with agents who are best qualified to address and resolve their interactions while delivering more personalized experiences. Unlike other call routing solutions available, Genesys Predictive Routing delivers results in weeks rather than months. And it doesn't require a services engagement.

Intent-Aware Bots: New Intent Miner capabilities within Dialog Engine Bot Flows use speech and text analytics to detect customer intents, drastically improving the bot-building process. By combining natural language processing (NLP) with business logic and automation, bots have the context to better understand customer requests and provide a more intuitive self-service experience. And, with new multilingual capabilities and knowledge FAQs, businesses can build and deliver smarter bots to engage with customers around the world.

Asynchronous Web Messaging: New Genesys Web Messaging takes the traditional web chat experience to the next level, putting consumers in control of the conversation pace. Rich, interactive conversations that persist over time enable users to leave and return when it's convenient, without having to retype their requests or wait in a queue for the next available agent. When integrated with AI, businesses can monitor the customer journey in real time to proactively engage the customer at the right time to see if they need help or have questions.

Comments on the news

"The explosion in digital interactions over the past year has led to massive increase in contact center data. Automation is a must for companies looking to scale and grow, but AI has traditionally been out of reach for many businesses," said Olivier Jouve , Executive Vice President and General Manager of Genesys Cloud CX. "With our turnkey AI solutions, we are transforming the way companies adopt and integrate AI, making it accessible for companies of all sizes."

"The Genesys Cloud CX platform has helped us become more agile and customer-centric, and we love how quickly we can integrate new features," said Rohan Khanna , Chief Technology Officer, Probe Group. "With Genesys Predictive Routing, we just clicked a button, and we were ready to go! The impacts were immediate, and we've been delighted with the ROI we've been able to drive. In early trials we reduced call handling time 14% and dropped transfer rate 6%."

Availability

Genesys Predictive Routing, Genesys Web Messaging and Intent Miner for Dialog Engine Bot Flows are available today on the Genesys Cloud CX platform. To learn more, please visit https://www.genesys.com/genesys-cloud.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service SM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

