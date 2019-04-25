New Glass Igloo Rooms With Spectacular Views of the Lyngen Alps

LYNGENFJORD, Norway, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The igloo hotel Lyngen North, has built new ensuite glass igloo rooms by the Lyngenfjord, 2.5 hour drive from Tromsø, Norway. The glass igloos will keep you warm and comfortable while the northern lights are dancing above.

"We are small-scale and exotic. First and foremost, it's our unique accommodation and spectacular view towards the Lyngen Alps that attract visitors from all around the world." - Ola Berg, Manager at Lyngen North.

During the northern lights season, from September to April, you can spend the night in a private glass igloo for roughly 410 USD. The hotel is also open in the summer months.

See lyngen-north.com for booking.

High-resolution photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yjkm5o5vs0isvmx/AAAAttgycftb1hWQ4xmLgmaRa?dl=0

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lyngennorth/

Reviews: https://lyngen-north.com/information/reviews/

About Lyngen North AS

Lyngen North AS offers accommodation in glass igloos and houses by the Lyngenfjord in Northern Norway. Together with local operators the company also offers various guided outdoor activities.

SOURCE Lyngen North AS

