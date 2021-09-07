New Global AIFinTech100 Recognises the Tech Companies Using Artificial Intelligence To Transform Financial Services

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of AI and data analytics has grown hugely over the last few years as financial institutions look to unlock new revenue growth opportunities, minimise operating expenses, and automate manually intensive processes by digitising their operations.

AIFinTech

The rate of AI adoption in areas such as fraud detection, personal finance, customer communications and insurance has further accelerated during the pandemic as financial services organisations have been compelled to meet the digital service demands of customers as well as the digital needs of employees working from home.

The potential financial impact on the banking industry of successfully integrating AI into operations is expected to amount to several hundred billion dollars over the next few years.

The AIFinTech100 was produced to identify the 100 most innovative companies developing AI applications in financial services that every financial institution needs to know about as they develop their digital transformation strategies.

The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 FinTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global, a specialist data and research firm.

"The AIFinTech100 is an essential source of information for senior management enabling them to identify the most innovative Artificial Intelligence companies in areas such as Insurance, Banking, Investment & Trading, Lending, Customer Experience, Compliance and Fraud Prevention," according to Richard Sachar, a director of FinTech Global.

The leading companies awarded a place on the list include:

Actico: an international provider of software for intelligent automation and digital decisioning in financial services.

BehavioSec: technology leader for behavioural biometrics and continuous authentication, safeguarding millions of users and billions of transactions.

ComplyAdvantage: the global leader in hyperscale risk management designed to help hypergrowth companies find, minimize or eliminate the threat of financial crimes.

Dubber: the world's leading Unified Call Recording and Voice AI Platform.

Earnix: leading provider of predictive analytics with cutting edge Al/ML, delivering dynamic pricing and personalized products for global insurers and banks.

Muinmos: award-winning, AI powered client onboarding platform which onboards any client – retail, professional or institutional – globally within 3 minutes.

NICE Actimize: innovative technology provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for global financial institutions.

Quant Infinity: FinTech company specialising in data science that develops algorithmic trading solutions based on AI and Machine Learning.

Quantiphi: award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, that helps enterprises transform Industry value-chain by reimagining their businesses with Data & AI.

Resistant AI: provider of oversight and protection for automated financial processes.

Turing Technology: technology firm using breakthrough AI to redefine and reinvent active investment management.

A full list of the AIFinTech100 can be found at www.AIFinTech100.com. More detailed information about the companies is available to download for free on the website.

Contact:

Richard Sachar

+44 20 7749 1270

[email protected]

SOURCE FinTech Global

Related Links

http://www.AIFinTech100.com

