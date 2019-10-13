New global call to recruit ambassadors of the Liangzhu culture

The campaign is open to everyone, primarily practitioners from the tourism, culture, new media and global education sectors, without any limits in terms of nationality, age or geographical location.

You are qualified to sign up for the call if you are competent in two or more non-Chinese languages and have once lived or studied in several countries or regions; if you are engaged in some aspect of the culture industry with a sufficient understanding of the history and development of the Liangzhu culture; if you are a media professional involved in the management or operation of a Chinese or non-Chinese communications platform and have proven influence in the industry; if you are skilled in photography and have a considerable fan base on new media platforms on which you frequently post photos, vlogs and live streaming videos.

And, it goes without saying, if you love Chinese culture and civilization, have a healthy body image and a positive attitude towards life, you are welcomed to apply.

How will you promote the Liangzhu Culture?

Each applicant is required to submit an Ambassador Plan attached with a performance evaluation sheet, which describes your plan to promote the Liangzhu culture by combining your expertise, talent and platform resources. One of the key elements in terms of assessment will be the Plan, which the judging panel will use to decide who will compete in the final.

The organizer will invite professionals from leading Chinese media, culture and arts organizations to join the judging panel. After the initial evaluation based on the Ambassador Plan and other essential information submitted by applicants, 15 top performers will be selected to compete in the final. The finalists will also have an opportunity to visit the Liangzhu Museum and the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in addition to exploring the water conservancy system surrounding the ancient city, the Yaoshan Altar and Nanshan Cliffside Carvings, among other sites that have not been opened to the public.

In the final stage, the contestants will attend a road show with their improved Ambassador Plan, during which five individuals will be selected as Promotional Ambassadors of the Liangzhu Culture, while the remaining ten finalists will be named as Guardians of the Liangzhu Culture. Each of the five ambassadors will be rewarded with a cash prize of 10,000 yuan (approx. US$1,411) and sign an Agreement of Engagement with the organizer. With the funds provided by the organizer, the ambassadors will embark on a three-month journey to promote the Liangzhu culture. Once the Agreement expires, the ambassadors will compile a brochure with the results of the promotion and other curated information with the aim of telling the story of Liangzhu to the world.

Registration and additional information:

Open for entry until October 15, 2019

Notification on initial selection to be published on October 18, 2019

Schedule of the final selection to be published by the end of October 2019

Sign up online at http://gotrip.zjol.com.cn/zt14877/xwxd/201908/t20190816_10821580.shtml

SOURCE Zhejiang Online