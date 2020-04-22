New Global Coalition Responds with 1 Million+ Face Shields and Counting

This all began when Ed Zumbiel heard about 3D printed shields being produced to help medical professionals in New York City – but production was limited to only 5,000 units daily. Ed Zumbiel knew Zumbiel Packaging could produce an effective, single-use shield in much greater quantities – literally thousands more per hour.

To encourage widespread participation Zumbiel and Pawi have donated the patent-pending technical specifications, royalty-free for the face shields through 2020, to any packaging company willing to donate the first 100,000 units. Ed Zumbiel reports several coalition members have already far exceeded the minimum donation requirement.

For more information about the coalition or how to order face shields visit www.FiberShield.org or contact Ed Zumbiel at [email protected]

SOURCE Zumbiel Packaging