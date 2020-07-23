New Global Fashion Boutique SecChic Delivers Stylish, Affordable Looks for the Trend-Driven Woman

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SecChic, a new direct to consumer fashion and lifestyle e-commerce brand, launched into the market. The immersive shopping experience provides customers from around the world a curated assortment of stylish, high-quality, fashion pieces for the modern, trend-driven woman.

"We are so excited to expand our customer base launching SecChic into the U.S. market. With a keen grasp of fashion trends, Handu Group has been an online fashion destination for more than 50 million young fans around the world," said Peter Zhao, Founder and CEO of Handu Group. "We've built an amazing team of designers whose ability to source the best quality fabrics and create personalized fit for all has been the subject of research by top academic institutions including the Richard Ivey Case Library. I look forward to sharing SecChic with young Americans, offering their new go-to fashion destination for quality, fashionable offerings."

SecChic, is a new fashion brand of Handu Group, the leading Asian e-commerce brand incubator, which has seen global success. SecChic is fully committed to consistently delivering a diverse offering of styles with a stellar fit and luxurious feel at an affordable price point to meet its demanding customer needs in the American, European, British, Canadian and Australian markets.

Keeping up with the latest styles and hottest trends, SecChic offers consumers weekly product drops of twenty or more styles in a variety of colors, shapes, silhouettes and trends allowing customers to experiment as they create their signature style. SecChic's team of fashion-industry veterans design, source and produce every single one of their products which helps them bypass the traditional retail model, generating savings they share directly with their customers via an extremely welcoming price to quality ratio. The e-commerce site features a live Instagram feed highlighting real shoppers' SecChic outfits using the hashtag, #SecChicStyle, for customers to see pieces in everyday life and shop the look.

SecChic Offerings:

Tops, Bottoms, Dresses, Two-piece Sets, Knitwear and Outerwear

Sizes: S – L with expanded sizing on the way

Price Range: $25 - $200

For more information and to shop the newly launched SecChic, visit SecChic.com and follow @SecChic_Official and @SecChic on Instagram and Facebook.

About SecChic:

SecChic (pronounced sāy-chic) is short for "Second Chic," as in, we'll have you looking chic in a second. Our mission is to consistently deliver a diverse assortment of styles, with a stellar fit and luxurious feel at an affordable price. Whether you're a busy student, driven career-woman, or insta-obsessed fashionista, we believe that personal style should be about having fun!

About Handu Group:

Handu Group was founded in 2006 as a first of its kind direct to consumer brand in Asia sold exclusively online. Through the use of strong celebrity collaborations in Asia as well as a supply-chain oriented team, the company has amassed about 50 million members. It raked in 600 million yuan ($87.3 million) in sales during last year's Single's Day, China's biggest shopping event that falls on November 11th.

