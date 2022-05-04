New Gold Announces Results Of Vote For Election Of Board Of Directors

May 04, 2022, 17:06 ET
TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 3, 2022, as set out below.
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Renaud Adams
|
373,740,807
|
99.42%
|
2,192,593
|
0.58%
|
Geoffrey Chater
|
374,364,284
|
99.58%
|
1,569,117
|
0.42%
|
Nicholas Chirekos
|
370,777,726
|
98.63%
|
5,155,674
|
1.37%
|
Gillian Davidson
|
373,226,116
|
99.28%
|
2,707,284
|
0.72%
|
James Gowans
|
373,235,995
|
99.28%
|
2,697,406
|
0.72%
|
Thomas McCulley
|
373,935,951
|
99.47%
|
1,997,449
|
0.53%
|
Margaret Mulligan
|
374,146,303
|
99.52%
|
1,787,097
|
0.48%
|
Ian Pearce
|
359,109,688
|
95.52%
|
16,823,713
|
4.48%
|
Marilyn Schonberner
|
372,068,746
|
98.97%
|
3,864,655
|
1.03%
The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 4, 2022.
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds a 5% equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc., and other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.
SOURCE New Gold Inc.
