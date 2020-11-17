New Good Deeds App Makes It Easy to Give to Your Favorite Cause with Every Purchase This Holiday Season

According to a Good Deeds survey of 2,000 people, 88% of people look for discounts before making a purchase. Additionally, 50% of consumers want to learn about a company's social programs and spend more and have greater loyalty if that brand's values match their own. The new app brings these preferences together by giving shoppers one place to shop their favorite brand's offers, earn cashback savings, and gives some or all of it to a nonprofit of their choice without dipping into their own pockets. Shoppers can choose the cause to support from over 1 million U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits and can change their selected nonprofit and the donation contribution percentage at any time. They can also easily track how much they give to their favorite causes and the amount of money they have saved.

Further, to foster a community that works together to make a difference, shoppers can use smart links to share a nonprofit or offer with friends and family inviting them to join Good Deeds to support their favorite causes or take advantage of brand offers. The smart links can be shared via SMS, email, text message, or social media and directly brings the invited friend or family to that nonprofit or brand's offer page.

"We've seen the demand for cashback platforms explode in recent years, but shoppers want more than good offers," said Bill Pecoriello, founder and CEO of Good Deeds. "Now more than ever, people want the convenience and value of a cashback app that helps them have an impact on key societal issues by giving back. With Good Deeds, we're bringing three audiences together: shoppers, nonprofits, and brands in one app to make it easy to shop, save, give - together as a community."

Pecoriello founded Good Deeds after facing challenges raising funds for his nonprofit bakery, Sweet P, which provides training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He knew there had to be a better way to generate funding for nonprofits and developed the concept after decades of providing insights to global consumer companies and investors. During this time, he understood how the social and economic environment is impacting consumer decisions and behaviors.

At launch, Good Deeds will partner with hundreds of notable brands, including Macy's , Gamestop , Hello Fresh , Nordstrom , Bed Bath & Beyond , AT&T , CVS , Farfetch , and Chewy . Thousands of brands are expected to join the platform in the coming months in categories ranging from convenience to fashion and home goods. To help nonprofits adversely impacted by the global crisis, Good Deeds shoppers automatically give some or all of the earned cashback to their selected nonprofit from each purchase. They can choose from the app's over 1 million U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofits, ranging from animal and human rights organizations to children's nonprofits and environmental activism groups. For the launch, the Good Deeds team has cultivated partnerships with a fast-growing network of nonprofit organizations, including Vote.org , Malala Fund , Pencils of Promise , The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society , Save the Children , and Comic Relief US for its Red Nose Day campaign .

"Good Deeds helps Vote.org to engage new potential voters and funders and brings them into our fold so we can cultivate them into our grassroots fundraising program," said Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org. "As an entirely virtual team, both before and during this pandemic, Good Deeds supports us to reach people where they are to help them understand the voting process and keep them updated on Vote.org's work."

Good Deeds enables nonprofits to enhance and expand their transformative work on-the-ground, at no cost to them or donors, by generating a new source of funding, facilitated by individuals' consumer purchases. The platform will also provide nonprofits with unparalleled access to advanced donor insights and intelligence, turnkey fundraising tools, and mutually beneficial cross-sector activations.

