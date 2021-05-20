New Greater Knoxville Economic Growth Coming to Tennessee National Resort Community

300 new jobs in construction, golf course management, and restaurant and hospitality at the resort.

People from all over the US have been moving to Tennessee, often due to the low cost of living, no state income tax, and increased job availability. Many upcoming Tennessee National property owners are relocating from California, Illinois, Michigan, and other parts of Tennessee.

New residents aren't the only changes coming to Tennessee National. This growth will bring close to 300 new jobs in construction, golf course management, and restaurant and hospitality at the resort.

"We knew when we bought Tennessee National in January that it would be a tremendous year for the community, and this first event has surpassed our high expectations," said Jeffrey Kinney, Managing Partner, Tennessee National. "The response was terrific. We sold out of our initial release and are developing additional lakefront lots to meet the growing demand, along with our plans for more world-class amenities."

The resort also announced plans for a new 14,000 square foot clubhouse, featuring an interactive driving range with high-end beverage service. This is in addition to the recently renovated restaurant, Silos, which reopened Saturday to resounding acclaim during the member-to-member golf tournament.

Excitement remained high as the community also announced the Tennessee National Marina District development project. New lakeside venues include a 17,000 sq ft waterfront restaurant, with premier indoor and outdoor dining and event space for up to 250 guests, waterfront townhomes and cottages, and a theater. This comes on the heels of the previously announced marina upgrade and expansion and the state-of-the-art spa and wellness center, among others.

About the marina district, Kinney remarked, "We're thrilled to bring spectacular dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities to the community - lake living at its finest."

After the event, live music fans were treated to an outdoor, lakefront concert benefiting breast cancer charities at Tennessee National Amphitheater. Artists Terri Clark, Anita Cochran, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Jamie O'Neal, and others took the stage for a special event.

For more information about Tennessee National, visit tennesseenational.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tennessee National

Tennessee National is the premier gated lakefront community in Loudon, TN. Only minutes from Knoxville, Tennessee National offers an exceptional lifestyle with access to a state-of-the-art marina, golf course, restaurants & bars, hiking trails, and so much more. Buy or build your perfect home with a world-class lakefront, golf, valley, or ridgetop views. Your dream home awaits.

Media contact: Jeffrey Kinney | [email protected] | 615.438.5708

SOURCE Tennessee National

Related Links

https://tennesseenational.com/

