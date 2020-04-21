New Green Car Journal Issue Explores the Future of 'Green' Cars

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal, widely recognized as the leading authority in the 'green' car space since the title's launch in 1992, has released a special issue that explores the environmentally positive vehicles and trends shaping the future of the automobile. The digital edition of this special issue, 'The Future of Green Cars,' is being provided free-of-charge to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It can be accessed through the magazine's website, GreenCarJournal.com.

"Over the years, Green Car Journal has documented the automobile's evolution from vehicles with modestly acceptable fuel economy to a new generation of advanced models that significantly raise the bar in higher fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal. "Today's vehicles also feature extremely low tailpipe emissions, or in the case of plug-in vehicles, little or no tailpipe emissions at all. With the lockdown of major cities around the globe in response to containing COVID-19, and the amazing but fleeting air quality improvement shown with few cars on the road, it's clear there's work to be done in mitigating the automobile's long-term impact on the environment."

The auto industry's early focus on limited hybrid and electric models has evolved over time to include wide ranging choices. Now, even pickups are poised to join the ranks of all-electric vehicles, as covered in the issue's 'Plug-Ins!' special section. Also featured in this section is an analysis of the real cost of electric vehicle charging, a look at Ford's highly-anticipated Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, and the MINI Cooper S E and Porsche Taycan, electrics at either end of the price spectrum.

In the issue, Green Car Journal editors share what it's like to live with Mitsubishi's Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid over 15,000 miles of driving. Additional features highlight the Fisker Ocean electric crossover, Toyota's latest Mirai hydrogen sedan, the state of alternative fuels, and the magazine's 2020 Green Car Awards™.

Green Car Journal has focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment for nearly 30 years. The award-winning print publication has been recognized with the Folio:Eddie Award for editorial excellence and 13 International Automotive Media Awards.

