Pharmactive unveils its novel, eco-friendly ABG Cool-Tech® technology that optimizes the extraction process of its best-seller, ABG+® aged black garlic extract via more sustainable methods. The company also now offers a more concentrated formulation ABG25+® that will be marketed alongside its existing organic ABG10+® ingredient. The reinforced and bolstered formulation is designed to predominantly serve the heart-health and immune supplement space.

New Green Tech Optimizes Aged Black Garlic Extraction

Aged black garlic is a functional food ubiquitous in the culinary arts. ABG+ is produced via the proprietary ageing of fresh garlic bulbs (Allium sativum L.). This process consists of promoting the Maillard reaction, which transforms fresh garlic into aged black garlic which exerts the unique characteristics of deep black hue and a distinctive caramel-like flavor and texture, while the main bioactive molecules are enriched, creating a pool of potent antioxidants, including polyphenols, flavonoids, and melanoidins. One of the most prevalent of these is S-allyl-cysteine (SAC), which is well-known for its cardioprotective qualities.

Pharmactive's ABG+ line of extractions is derived from a unique and premium variety of Spanish garlic, called "Spring Violet." "We grow and nurture our garlic on sunny, dry terrain in Pedroñeras, located in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain," says Alberto Espinel, Manager of Strategic R&D in Active and Functional Natural Ingredients for Pharmactive. "The harsh conditions stimulate garlic to generate the beneficial bioactive compounds unique to this highly valued garlic variety."

"The bulbs are aged and extracted in Pharmactive's own facilities near the fields, using a proprietary green technology that generates very low waste and considerably reduces the environmental impact," continues Espinel. "Also, since production requires minimal industrial processing, energy consumption is substantially reduced."

New Potent ABG25+ to serve Hearth Health Supplement Space

Pharmactive's new ABG25+ formulation is standardised to 0.25% SAC in comparison to its organic certified predecessor, which contains 0.1% SAC, effectively reducing the recommended daily dose from 250 mg to 100 mg per day. "ABG25+ was created to meet market demands for low-dosage compositions that can be easily integrated into smaller capsules," explains Julia Diaz, Head of Marketing at Pharmactive. "Our leading ingredient ABG10+ continues to serve as an excellent choice both the supplement and functional food sectors."

ABG25+'s enhanced potency is attributed to Pharmactive's applied ABG Cool-TechTM extraction and purification technology as an added feature embedded into its proprietary extraction process. The company's technology is centered on water-extraction methodology tailored to optimize the extraction and preservation of 100% native SAC and other relevant bioactive compounds from aged garlic. It uses no harmful solvents, synthetics, or additives, and does not require the application of high temperature processes or burning methods (which is an extended counterfeit practice to avoid the costly ageing process) common to aged black garlic production. Such processes can increase risks of producing oxidizing substances, such as acrylamides and furfurals.

ABG+ trending in culinary arts and wellbeing

Aged garlic has been appreciated for its cardiovascular and immune properties for thousands of years. Today, it is reemerging as an ideal functional food for high-profile cuisine globally, especially in Asia. "Black garlic is a unique, truly artisan ingredient, esteemed on par with truffles or caviar," adds Espinel. "It emanates sweet balsamic nuances that endows a compelling umami experience, something so many chefs are seeking. It can be ideal for functional foods and gummies applications due to its absence of garlic's characteristic odor and flavor."

ABG+ also is gaining traction in the scientific community. "Over the past few years, we have witnessed a sharp increase in the number of studies being published on black garlic within the peer reviewed literature," says Diaz. "And Pharmactive has invested in new clinical studies assessing ABG+'s antioxidant capacity and its role in helping to regulate cardiac health, along with further research on its mechanism of action."

In earlier studies, Pharmactive's award-finalist ABG10+ ingredient also demonstrated capacity for helping to balance blood lipids and maintain blood pressure levels that are already within the normal range.

All ABG+ ingredients are water-soluble and can be used in multiple applications including gummies, capsules, soft gels, syrups, and powders. The non-irradiated ingredient carries a two-year shelf-life and can be ideal for functional foods and gummies applications due to its absence of garlic's characteristic odor and flavor.

About Pharmactive

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., is a Madrid-based pioneer biotechnology company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients, supported by scientific evidence, such as high-quality saffron extract and aged black garlic. Pharmactive makes these innovative ingredients available to other companies in the food supplement, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries for marketing and distribution. The company's goal is to make a daily positive and significant impact on people's health and well-being by offering premium botanical ingredients backed by scientific studies and approved by ethics committees. Pharmactive is ranked as one of the most innovative, high-quality, and green companies in the nutraceutical industry.

