New GTT White Paper Urges Road Infrastructure Action for Public Good

The white paper, titled "Modernizing American Roads and Transit Systems to Drive Public Good", offers a roadmap for policymakers, transportation regulators, transit authorities, grant programs and other transportation infrastructure influencers to follow to improve road infrastructure and transit systems while prioritizing safety, health and equity.

It describes the significant opportunities for Internet of Things (IoT)-based transportation, transit and public safety technology solutions to transform cities by enhancing safety, delivering efficiencies – such as cost and time savings – and reducing harmful pollutants, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and conventional air pollutants.

More specifically, GTT urges taking the following actions:

Prioritize Smart Intersection Connectivity: Ensure that all new intersections are connected and achieve a 50 percent increase in connectivity of existing intersections by 2030. Advance Vision Zero in Communities Across the Country: Take action to support President Biden's goal to eliminate traffic deaths. Promote Accessibility and Equity in Public Transit: Call for 50 percent increased public transit ridership and greater access in disadvantaged communities. Protect Public Health by Reducing Harmful Emissions: Call for a 75 percent reduction of emissions of harmful conventional pollutants and greenhouse gases (GHG) associated with the transportation sector. Scale Infrastructure with the Power of Software: Unlock 50 percent more budget to pay for innovative services through subscription models. Incorporate Connectivity with Intersections into All New Vehicles: Maximize efficiency and reduce congestion by incorporating connectivity with the cloud and with intersections into all new vehicles by 2035.

"The need for infrastructure investment in America is long overdue," GTT's President Nicole Rennalls said. "Now is the time to upgrade the technology in our infrastructure to benefit future generations."

GTT provides a clear path to smarter and safer mobility for communities around the world. For more than 50 years, GTT's Opticom™ priority control solution has helped increase safety, minimize traffic congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while maximizing resource efficiency and performance. Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, GTT is the market leader in priority control, having installed more than 180,000 connected devices in over 5,000 municipal, regional and state agencies, including 48 of the 50 largest U.S. cities. To learn more, please visit www.gtt.com.

