New Hampshire Company 'Buzzagogo' Selected to Pitch to Buyers at Walmart's 2019 Open Call Event

NOTTINGHAM, N.H., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hampshire resident Joyce Dales — founder of Buzzagogo and inventor of 100% natural cold, flu and allergy nasal swab remedy Cold Bee Gone — was notified Friday that her company was selected from thousands of applicants to pitch at Walmart's 2019 Open Call Event, June 18 through 19 at Walmart's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas. The Walmart Open Call is an annual event that allows small companies and entrepreneurs to have an opportunity to pitch to Walmart wholesale buyers. This year is the 6th annual open call event and on average 100 small companies will succeed at bringing their products to Walmart's shelves.

Cold Be Gone

Joyce invented Cold Bee Gone several years ago to help protect her newly adopted daughter who required open heart surgery due to a defect caused by Agent Orange. She was determined to help her daughter recover as naturally as possible and thus developed the special remedy — a unique blend of homeopathic ingredients, including raw active Manuka honey and essential oils.

What began as sharing the remedy with family and friends evolved into a product that has gone to the mainstream market across the nation. With the help of the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center, Buzzagogo has grown into a company with a product now carried in over 3,000 stores nationwide. Buzzagogo also recently secured its first round of seed money. The company is an official sponsor of the Boston Red Sox.

Joyce and her husband Jeffrey run Buzzagogo while homeschooling their two daughters as they travel around the country in their 1972 Airstream.

Joyce's little home remedy is making big buzz and Walmart has noticed!

For all press inquiries, please contact Heather DeSantis at heather@publicityforgood.com.

Contact: Heather DeSantis | Publicity For Good | heather@publicityforgood.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Buzzagogo