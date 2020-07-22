New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation (NHHELCO) To Begin Negotiations With 2011-1, 2012-1 And 2016 Noteholders

CONCORD, N.H., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Re: $522,635,000 NHHELCO Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2011-1 (LIBOR Floating Rate Notes) CUSIP: 644617AC6 (the "2011-1 Notes")





$239,515,000 NHHELCO Taxable Student Loan Backed Notes, Series 2012-1 (LIBOR Floating Rate Notes) CUSIP: 644617AE2 (the "2012-1 Notes")





$137,000,000 EDvestinU Private Education Loan Issue No. 1, LLC ("EDvestinU") Private Education Loan Asset-Backed Notes (the "2016 Notes"), consisting of:



$115,800,000 Class A Notes, CUSIP: 28165RAA0



$ 14,000,000 Class B Notes, CUSIP: 28165RAB8



$ 7,200,000 Class C Notes, CUSIP: 28165RAC6

As Issuer of the 2011-1 Notes and 2012-1 Notes, and as Administrator for EDvestinU, New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation ("NHHELCO") is planning to enter into negotiations with one or more holders of the 2011-1 Notes, the 2012-1 Notes and the 2016 Notes (collectively the "Noteholders") to solicit their consent to a potential early redemption of the 2011-1 Notes, the 2012-1 Notes, and/or the 2016 Notes, respectively (collectively the "Notes"). Following these negotiations, NHHELCO may initiate a formal solicitation of consent from a majority of Noteholders necessary to amend the indentures governing the Notes. The indenture amendments would permit, and delineate the process for, an early redemption of the Notes.

Any formal solicitation will be made only in accordance with the terms and conditions of a written Consent Solicitation Statement that will be available to all Noteholders. There is no assurance that NHHELCO will reach a mutually-acceptable understanding with the Noteholders or that the Notes ultimately will be retired in connection with the contemplated consent solicitation.

