New Hampshire Retirement Specialist, Dan Hagler's Newest Book, "Build Wealth Like a Shark" Becomes Amazon #1 Bestseller

BEDFORD, N.H., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Build Wealth Like a Shark," the newest book by Dan Hagler, Kevin Harrington, Scott Keffer and 28 of North America's leading authorities reached the #1 bestseller status on Amazon in the United States, Canada and Australia in multiple categories, including free enterprise and capitalism; international economics; and mutual funds investing.

"The world has changed permanently and there are new rules for building wealth. The global lockdown, stock market uncertainty and looming economic recession create the need to be sure you have a tested, integrated wealth building plan that takes advantage of every financial and tax saving opportunity and protects against every wealth-destroying danger," says Dan Hagler, CFP, AEP., Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, Tax and Retirement Income Specialist.

Kevin Harrington, besides gaining fame as an original Shark on the ABC TV's hit series, Shark Tank, is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand, and is a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

International business growth expert, Scott Keffer, said, "Kevin and I wanted to assemble an all-star cast of advisors who would each share a chapter on wealth creation and preservation. Imagine having wealth building tips from 31 of North America's leading authorities."

Readers will discover, among other insights:

The biggest financial and tax obstacles to build and keep wealth

The principle of "true wealth"

The seven major financial blind spots

How to avoid one of the worst retirement-income strategies

The three reasons never to invest in real estate

How to avoid financial divorce disasters.

"This book is part of our continued commitment to educate through books, specials reports, webinars and seminars successful people on their best options to preserve, protect and pass on their hard-earned wealth," says Hagler.

The book is available on Amazon or by calling Dan Hagler's office at 603-472-4447.

About Dan Hagler

Dan Hagler, CFP®, AEP®, is a nationally-recognized Financial Instructor, Best Selling Author, Speaker, and Retirement Planner seen WMUR-ABC, and other NBC, CBS, and Fox affiliates, Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Boston Business Journal, New Hampshire Union Leader, and Business NH Magazine. Hagler is the Co-Author of RETIRE ABUNDANTLY and BUILD WEALTH Like A Shark, with Kevin Harrington, original Shark on ABC TV's hit series, Shark Tank.

As the Founder and CEO of Granite State Retirement Planning, Inc. and the Creator of The Protected Retirement Process®, he and his team help executives, managers, business owners and widows upgrade their lifestyle and preserve and protect their hard-earned savings throughout retirement. Dan is a Continuing Education Instructor who has trained attorneys, accountants, bankers, and financial planners. Dan and his wife, Kristen, enjoy their three daughters, outdoor activities, and time at church.

Securities offered through Triad Advisors LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory services offered through Granite State Retirement Planning, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Granite State Retirement Planning and Triad Advisors LLC are unaffiliated.

Contact:

Grace Hagler

[email protected]

603-472-4447

