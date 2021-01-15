'New Hampshire School Choice Week' Recognized for Fifth Consecutive Year; Governor Sununu Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth straight year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as New Hampshire School Choice Week by the state's governor.

Gov. Sununu is the sixteenth state governor to issue a proclamation for the Week – which seeks to raise awareness about opportunity in K-12 education – with more governors expected to join in the next few days. Hundreds of city and county leaders have issued similar proclamations.

Around New Hampshire, parents, schools, and other organizers will be celebrating School Choice Week with 133 virtual or socially distanced activities. All the events aim to spark conversations about how different educational opportunities meet families' needs and help kids succeed.

More than 33,000 safe celebrations have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will be participating in National School Choice Week.

"New Hampshire families are bringing their stories to the celebration and conversation during National School Choice Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are so grateful for their enthusiasm and insight, and for Gov. Sununu's recognition of the Week."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/new-hampshire .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

