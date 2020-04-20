New Hand Sanitizer Technology Introduced From Starco Brands, Inc.

The product is currently being launched nationwide at Dollar General through their distribution footprint of approximately 15,000 stores and will be available online at Breathesanitizer.com . The Company plans to then roll out the product line to other national and online retailers in its distribution network. The Company is also donating an allotment of product to first responders on the front line.

"This incredible technology comes at a time where innovative hand sanitizing solutions are desperately needed," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "This cutting edge tool allows humanity to be more active and efficient in hand sanitizing by being able to spray faster while covering larger areas with less human contact," continued Sklar.

Starco Brands is known for launching the Breathe® household aerosol cleaning line, the first aerosols ever recognized as the EPA's Safer Choice Partner of the Year.

The company's direct to consumer strategy is key as online shopping sees a tremendous boost during this time. "We are one of the top online resellers globally and are thrilled to partner with Starco Brands at this critical time," said David Wright, a shareholder in Starco brands and CEO of Pattern, a leading online marketing and distribution firm. "Providing this new hand sanitizer spray to our domestic and international customers is a core competency for us and we look forward to supporting this landmark product launch."

Starco Brands is committed to bringing technologies to society that change behavior for the better. This hand sanitizer spray is a step change and improvement over current small dose and self applied sanitizers.

For distribution and donation opportunities please contact [email protected].

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands is an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting edge brands that change our behavior. Starco Brands is a public company for the public and develops products across a variety of categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, OTC, Food, Beverage & Spirits and DIY Hardware. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's liquidity, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT:

CONSUMER/TRADE PRESS INVESTORS/FINANCIAL PRESS Starco Brands Liolios Lisa Becker Sean McGowan 888.816.1161 949.574.3860 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Starco Brands

Related Links

http://www.starcobrands.com

