New Handheld X-Ray Fluorescence Analyzer for Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Identifies Ionic Salt Raw Material in Seconds

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers can now verify the identity of ionic salts in the warehouse in a matter of seconds with a new portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer. The technology helps save time and money spent on conventional analysis techniques by putting laboratory-grade capabilities directly into the hands of raw material and quality control managers anywhere in the manufacturing plant.

The Thermo Scientific IonicX portable XRF analyzer is designed to identify and authenticate the top five salts used in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing – sodium chloride (NaCl), potassium chloride (KCl), magnesium chloride (MgC l2 ), calcium chloride (CaCl 2 ) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH). This capability can reduce the time and cost of pharmaceutical materials testing while helping to maintain regulatory compliance and rigorous quality standards. The IonicX meets good manufacturing practices (GMP) and the 21 CFR Part 11 requirements. Designed specifically for the pharmaceutical industry, the IonicX XRF analyzer is easy-to-use, portable, fast, and requires minimal sample prep.

"Compliance and efficiency are top concerns for raw materials managers, but thoroughly analyzing all incoming materials takes time and resources," said Kyle Dumke, product manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Pharmaceutical companies purchase these salts in large amounts and are required to test each container to meet strict regulatory requirements. That's a tedious and costly process when using standard wet chemistry lab or near-infrared (NIR) benchtop testing. With a portable XRF analyzer, testing can be done right on the warehouse floor in seconds."

For more information on the Thermo Scientific IonicX handheld XRF analyzer, please visit www.thermofisher.com/IonicX.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

