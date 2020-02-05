New Happy Valley Community Brings a Wealth of Personalization Options

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Oregon, Inc. (CCB #218193), a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Scouter's Mountain, a new Happy Valley community showcasing homes from the mid $500s. New to the Greater Portland Area, Richmond American is thrilled to bring sought-after floor plans, standout personalization options and 40 years of experience to Portland homebuyers.

Great room in Richmond American's Coronado floor plan, available at Scouter's Mountain in Happy Valley, OR

Grand Opening Event RichmondAmerican.com/SM

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening of Scouter's Mountain on February 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will enjoy a complimentary lunch from Panera Bread® as well as tours of the brand-new Bedford and Hemingway model homes, each boasting open layouts and the versatile design distinctive of Richmond American products.

Every homebuyer at this exceptional new neighborhood will receive complimentary design consulting at the Home Gallery™, where they can choose from hundreds of options for flooring, fixtures and finishes, ranging from timeless to trendy. Floor plans can also be personalized with structural options, including chef's kitchens, sunrooms, additional bedrooms and deluxe master baths.

More about the community

New two-story homes from the mid $500s

Five versatile floor plans with open layouts

3 to 6 bedrooms and approx. 2,300 to 3,900 sq. ft.

Hundreds of ways to personalize

Near Happy Valley Park, Mt. Talbert Park and numerous retail hubs

For more information, please visit RichmondAmerican.com or call at 360.772.9725.

Scouter's Mountain is located at SE 147th Avenue and SE Scouter's Mountain Road, Happy Valley, OR 97086.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

