New Harvesting Plan Confirmed Increased Harvesting Level and Higher Cash Flow

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA has confirmed a new harvesting plan which shows that the harvesting level in the own forest will increase over the coming five years by an additional one million cubic meters per year more than the current level. The increased harvesting level gives an increased cash flow of 300-400 MSEK per year with full effect from 2025.

In 2019, SCA made a new forest survey which showed that the company's forests had a higher standing volume and a higher growth rate than previously estimated. A higher growth rate gives higher long term harvesting potential.

The new harvesting plan is now confirmed and it is based on calculations of the development of the forest over more than one hundred years into the future. It shows that harvesting over the coming five year period can successively increase from todays level of 4.3 million cubics meter solid wood under bark (m3sub) to 5.4 million m3sub per year.



The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.

We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

In 2019, the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6bn (EUR 1.9bn).

SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

