New Haven Assisted Living Cheers Residents With Equine Therapy

SAN ANGELO, Texas, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 12, at 10 am , New Haven residents will hear the clip-clop of their furry friends. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue and Sonrisas Trial Therapeutic Riding are bringing mini-donkeys, mini-mules, and Buttercup the horse for a welcome return visit.

Residents of New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care have not been able to receive visitors for the past two months, part of the strict policies and procedures that have successfully kept all nine of New Haven's facilities free of Covid-19. Unfortunately, while isolating is the best way to keep residents healthy, it can lead to depression and anxiety.

Equine therapy provides a healthy way for residents to adjust to the "new normal." The animals are trained to give comfort and affection, and equine therapy has proven effective at offering emotional support to people in a wide range of health management situations. The beautiful animals are also fun and exciting for everyone.

Resident health and well-being are New Haven's top priority, and they continue to provide innovate care with rigorous safety in all of their facilities.

About New Haven Assisted Living & Memory Care

New Haven is a luxury assisted living and memory care facility with nine locations in Texas. The location for this event is 2501 Sawgrass Drive, San Angelo, TX, 76904 .

About Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue

Peaceful Valley in San Angelo, TX is the largest rescue operation of its kind in the world, specializing in rescuing both donkeys and mules. It cares for over 3,000 animals.

About Sonrisas Trail Therapeutic Riding

Sonrisas is a 501(c)(3) located in San Angelo, TX that has been providing therapeutic horseback riding since 1983.

