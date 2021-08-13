New Haven Naturals Announces USDA Certified CBD Tincture with A Refreshing Lime Taste for All-Natural Relief

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Haven Naturals, a CBD brand dedicated to providing the highest quality therapeutic CBD supplements, announced a new USDA-certified CBD Oil Tincture with 900mg per bottle and 30mg CBD per serving. Each drop offers a refreshing, clean, fresh lime taste and fast-absorbing certified organic CBD oil you can use anytime throughout the day.

USDA Certified Organic CBD Tincture - Easy Lime

The new tincture uses full-spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD extract with naturally occurring terpenes and features all cannabis compounds necessary for the Entourage Effect. It combines four pure and USDA-certified organic ingredients and is certified organic by QAI.

"For all-natural relief, we've combined our organic full spectrum Hemp CBD extract with organic MCT oil and organic fresh key lime for full-body benefits, lab-certifying every batch for purity and potency."

The company promises the purest quality of certified organic ingredients, backed by independent third-party lab testing. Lab test results are available to customers online and each product has a batch number on the bottom of the bottle, and you can view the lab results associated with that batch.

New Haven Naturals offers a 30-day trial on the new tincture, so If you're not happy with your purchase, you can initiate a return online.

CBD tincture is amongst the most popular CBD product types on the market because of its fast absorption rates. The sublingual blood vessels allow the compound to travel directly to the consumer's bloodstream bypassing the liver and digestive system; therefore, the results from a CBD tincture tend to be much quicker than from other oral CBD products.

Full-spectrum CBD products combine multiple cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids for better outcomes. Per the theory – Entourage Effect, when more than one cannabis ingredient is consumed, they deliver better results; hence, many CBD consumers prefer full-spectrum CBD over other CBD extract types.

About New Haven Naturals

New Haven Naturals is committed to creating full-spectrum, effective, therapeutic CBD supplements that work. The brand offers transparent information regarding each step of the production online along with a Certificate of Analysis (COA) to prove the quality of a product. The company uses American-grown hemp and a CO2 extraction method to create pure CBD.

"Finding a product that would be a perfect match for everyone seemed challenging, but we knew we could do it."

The CBD oil tincture from New Haven Naturals is vegan, gluten-free, and keto-friendly and provides a convenient way for everyone to take the daily dose of CBD.

