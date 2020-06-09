New H.B. Fuller flexible packaging adhesive helps converters meet PAA guidelines faster and enhance the food safety system

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) announces the latest in the series of Flextra® Fast flexible packaging adhesives by introducing a rapid food compliant, two-part universal performance solventless adhesive. Flextra® Fast SF8400/XR1700 is already available in North America.

"More than ever, the safety of food supplies is a matter of global concern. Despite the latest technology, detection tools, safety certifications, regulations, monitoring, and consumer education on food safety, reports about issues in the food system have been on the rise and are affecting this important manufacturing industry. Our new Flextra Fast SF8400/XR1700 will be of interest to all converters looking for a universal system that promotes faster food safety," says Grant Humbert, Flexible Packaging Research Scientist at H.B. Fuller. "The product's chemistry allows converters to increase efficiency by meeting PAA guidelines quicker. That means you can slit, pouch and ship in one day."

Features of Flextra Fast SF8400 / XR1700 include:

Pouch and zipper/fitment installation in one day

PAA compliant for most structures in as soon as one day

Quick cure and processability time

40-minute pot life at 105°F

FDA177.1395 (boil-in-bag, microwave reheat, hot fill, boiling sterilization)

Excellent long-term metal adhesion and chemical and heat resistance

Good optical appearance, even at high running speeds

Compatible with modern ink systems

Strong bonding capability to a broad range of films

"We have several North American customers who have been pleased with their ability to reduce the time they have to hold converted product before it can ship," says Humbert. "This adhesive technology is a powerful addition to our solventless product line and is the payoff of our strong focus on R&D in Flexible Packaging."

H.B. Fuller has been expanding its Flextra flexible packaging adhesive line in recent years and can run full-scale laminations on their Nordmeccanica Combi 3000 laminator at their pilot plant in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.

For more information visit www.hbfuller.com/flexpack.

Flextra® is a trademark of H.B. Fuller company ("H.B. Fuller") or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information. For more information, visit us at www.hbfuller.com.

SOURCE H.B. Fuller

Related Links

www.hbfuller.com

