New Headquarters for Security First Insurance Taking Shape in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Weighing in at over 165,000 pounds, the wall is made from 45 cubic yards of concrete, is 65 feet tall and 23 feet wide. The next step in the construction process will be the erection of the steel infrastructure.

The building sits on 48 acres in Ormond Crossings, a mixed-use development in Ormond Beach, Fla. Once complete, the campus will include employee-centric features ranging from collaboration areas to in-house dining facility, yoga studio, fitness center, and an outdoor walking trail.

The new building will enable Security First to consolidate operations, and when fully built out will have the capacity to house over 700 employees.

Since the beginning of the year the company has hired 60 people for full time jobs. Currently there are 30 more openings for full time positions in many areas of expertise. Some positions don't require any insurance experience. To learn more about career opportunities at this growing and fast paced company, please visit http://www.securityfirstflorida.com/about-security-first-insurance/career-opportunities

Security First Insurance



Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., Security First Insurance is built on more than 100 years of history and experience in the insurance industry. The company has an acute understanding of Floridians' vulnerability to natural catastrophe. Locke Burt was serving in the Florida Senate in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew made landfall. It was one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history, leaving behind more than $26 billion in insured losses and a crippled insurance industry. Locke wanted better for the state and its residents and created Security First Insurance. The company now serves policyholders living across the state, storm after storm, year after year®.

Security First Insurance has been assigned a Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) of A, Exceptional, from Demotech, Inc. and is strongly committed to improving Florida's homeowners insurance market and initiatives that support and protect residents and communities of the Sunshine State.

Media contacts:

Marissa Buckley



MBuckley@SecurityFirstFlorida.com



Office: 386.523.2302



Cell: 386.679.0485

Gail K. Warner



GKW@GKWCommunications.com



Office: 386.256.3273



Cell: 803.701.0316

