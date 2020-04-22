New Healing Kit Designed by Orofacial Pain Experts is First of its Kind for Treatment of Jaw, Head and Neck Injuries

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orofacial Therapeutics, LP announced that its Speed2Treat™ Home Healing Kit for Head, Neck & Jaw Injury is now available for sale to medical and dental professionals to prescribe for their patients. The impetus for the product is to minimize patient suffering, reduce dysfunction, and help prevent a musculoskeletal injury from progressing to a chronic condition. Developed by orofacial pain experts Brad Eli, DMD, MS, James Fricton, DDS, MS, and James Elliott, PT, PhD, FAPTA, the Speed2Treat™ Home Healing Kit for Head, Neck & Jaw Injury is based on an orthopedic model of care that recognizes the unique characteristics of the jaw joint and facial musculature.

The Speed2Treat™ Home Healing Kit is appropriate for acute jaw and muscle sprain/strain (JAMSS), tension headaches, blow to the jaw, flareups of existing jaw pain conditions, or trauma from mild cases of whiplash, sports-related concussion or intubation.

"With an injury to the jaw – whether it is from whiplash, dental visit, blow to the jaw, or other trauma – prompt action that encourages healing is the key to fast recovery and prevention of persistent chronic pain," said Dr. James Fricton, orofacial pain specialist and University of Minnesota Professor Emeritus, "This kit contains everything needed for 4 weeks of patient care, making it easy for any provider to deliver expert care quickly and cost-effectively."

The Speed2Treat™ Home Healing Kit provides an evidence based 4-week care plan along with multiple components that a person can use with ease, including a temporary overnight oral appliance, hot/cold therapy packs, patient self-care instructions, and online resources including pain education, prescribed exercises, breath training, and calming virtual reality experiences linked with a smartphone. It can be offered to patients immediately after they have been assessed to help alleviate symptoms and improve the rate of recovery. Extensive training in craniofacial disorders is not required for utilization by frontline healthcare providers.

The Speed2Treat™ Home Healing Kit for Head, Neck & Jaw Injury is appropriate for:

Acute jaw joint and muscle sprain/strain (JAMSS) caused by intubation, a dental procedure where the mouth remains open for a long period of time, yawning, biting an apple, or other similar injuries

Mild cases of trauma involving the head and neck, such as whiplash or sports-related concussions

A blow to the jaw or injury to the chin

Tension headaches from jaw clenching, muscle tension, strain and stress

Flare ups of existing jaw or neck pain conditions

The Speed2Treat™ Basic Home Healing Kit and the Speed2Treat™ Complete Home Healing Kit which includes Virtual Reality (VR) smartphone app, VR viewer, and the newly introduced, gentle jaw® passive stretching device, are available for sale at Speed2Treat.com.

The Speed2Treat™ 4-week care plan can be implemented via telehealth to prevent unnecessary in-person visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instructions for telehealth utilization for medical and dental care providers is available at Speed2Treat.com; providers can elect drop-shipment direct to the patient or patient self-order.

About Orofacial Therapeutics, LP

Orofacial Therapeutics is dedicated to supporting clinicians who work with patients with varying levels of orofacial (face, head, neck, jaw) pain. The company develops and distributes a growing range of assessment and treatment protocols, and evidence-based products including QuickSplint® temporary anterior bite plane, Speed2Treat™ Home Healing Kit for Head, Neck & Jaw Injury, gentle jaw® passive jaw-stretching device, Helping Hand retractor for patients with limited jaw range of motion, and O2 Nose Filter. In partnership with Talentship LLC, the company created FaceMyPain.com, a referral network for patients seeking clinicians specializing in assessment, prevention and management of common, yet challenging, conditions including, but not limited to, facial pain, headache, jaw pain and sleep disorders. For more information visit QuickSplint.com, Speed2Treat.com or phone Orofacial Therapeutics at 800-670-0526.

SOURCE Orofacial Therapeutics, LP