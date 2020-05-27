New Health and Safety Solutions from Indyme Solutions Slash Labor Costs and Provide Post-Pandemic Re-Use Utility

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers face a myriad of challenges to assure staff and shoppers of a safe experience during this reopening and recovery phase. Initial store operating safety implementations, many of which are still in practice, require heavy ongoing labor investments to meet rapidly evolving health and safety regulations and social distancing protocols. As retailers settle into this "new normal", labor-saving solutions automating these processes and offering post-pandemic benefits are increasingly valued.

Indyme Solutions, a leading technology provider to the retail industry, responded to urgent inquiries from its customers by adding four new offerings focused on labor savings and re-use. Each solution meets customer requirements of being rapidly deployable, self-installable, low cost, and reusable for other needs after pandemic concerns subside.

"During this pandemic, retailers must juggle employee and customer safety, regulation compliance, liability concerns, and significantly higher labor costs, all while striving to maintain a comfortable in-store shopping experience," said Joe Budano, CEO of Indyme Solutions. "To support these efforts, we responded with creative solutions automating these new processes, reducing labor costs, and driving compliance with local codes and regulations. By adapting existing products to quickly deliver these solutions, we have ensured they can readily be re-purposed after the pandemic to deliver many of the Indyme applications already valued by our customers, providing a significant ROI boost."

Each of the four new Health and Safety solutions provide unique functionality to a specific retail operating process:

TrafficSafe ™ ensures building occupancy does not exceed limits imposed for social distancing purposes. Vivid graphics on screens at store entrances indicate when arriving shoppers should wait and when they may enter -- all completely labor free! To maximize compliance and minimize labor, TrafficSafe can also be configured to notify store personnel when occupancy approaches capacity limits so a staff member can be stationed at the entrance only when needed. Capacity limits can be remotely adjusted and compliance statistics monitored chainwide.



Visit Indyme.com/COVID-19 for additional information on Indyme's Health and Safety Solutions Suite.

About Indyme Solutions:

Headquartered in San Diego, Indyme is a global leader in customer engagement, active loss prevention, process automation, and compliance. Installed in over 30,000 stores, Indyme technology is helping the world's largest retailers improve in-store performance. Visit indyme.com or contact Philip Joosten, VP of Sales, at [email protected] or +1-858-268-0717 for additional information.

