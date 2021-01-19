New Heart Disease Book, 'Life 2.0' by Kevin Kirksey Offers Inspiration for Better Living

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life 2.0: A Journey from Near Death to New Life by Kevin Kirksey shares the emotional story of Kirksey's near-death experience, having had no prior signs, symptoms, or warnings of being in trouble, and the lessons he learned upon his survival. Life 2.0 aims to save and extend others' lives while providing individuals with a new perspective on life and a deeper appreciation of the little things that can profoundly change the course of one's life.

After asking his doctor a simple question, which later proves to save Kirksey's life, he takes a simple test which showed that he was at extremely high risk of a near term highly probable fatal cardiac event or stroke. Kevin Kirksey immediately came face to face with his mortality, accepting the reality that severe cardiac disease threatened to take his life in the immediate short term. Following open-heart surgery, due to his observations of many little things that were done for him, he began down a road of profound physical, emotional, and spiritual transformation. Life 2.0: A Journey from Near Death to New Life follows Kirksey's experiences during this trying time, encouraging motivated individuals to examine their own lives as well.

Life 2.0 examines Kirksey's journey through recovery and beyond, touching on how caregivers' selflessness inspired him to consider living a different life, one he never imagined possible. Through this candid, heartwarming story, Life 2.0: A Journey from Near Death to New Life will serve as an inspiration for healthcare workers, patients, and their families, as well as anyone who has found themselves amid a life-changing experience. Kevin Kirksey hopes that his story will remind men and women of the virtues in life that truly make it worth living.

Praise for Kevin Kirksey and "Life 2.0 – A Journey From Near Death to New Life"

"Life 2.0 is an incredible account of one man's stark recognition of his mortality and the beautiful path to health and the new life he experiences. Not since Steven Levine's "A Year to Live" have I read a more moving account of how a brush with death can be a lesson to live more fully. Kevin shows us the preciousness of life that we sometimes take for granted and how to continue this amazing journey of life with a newfound faith and love for those we encounter."

— Michael Conley, San Francisco, California

"Life 2.0 is a call to move forward with our lives, bringing the best of our past with hope for the future and humanity. Mr. Kirksey came to his Life 2.0 through a life-altering illness and long rehabilitation. Still, he notes that all of us can access Life 2,0 by examining our hearts and asking ourselves those all-important questions regarding our purpose on Earth and what matters most. It is an important work that challenges the reader to live a richer, more meaningful life."

— Dr. Kimberly Townsend, Syracuse, NY

"Kevin's story is a true inspiration and brought me to tears at points. What he's gone through some would call luck, others would call a miracle. Regardless of what you would call it one thing is certain: it's a pretty incredible story. When it's all over, if you're anything like me, you'll be rethinking your health and planning your own v.2.0."

— Tim Bryant, Eaton Rapids, Michigan

About Kevin Kirksey:

Kevin Kirksey has lived and documented his story of profound transformation to living Life 2.0. His journey, including the unusual set of circumstances that led to his extended and enhanced life, has been shared with many through writing, speaking, print media, internet, and television. Kevin works with healthcare organizations, Medical Schools, and the American Heart Association to raise awareness of cardiac disease so that lives can be saved, restored, extended, and enhanced. Kevin and his family reside in Dallas, TX. To learn more about Kevin, his book, his speaking, and what others say about his journey, visit (www.kevinkirkseyauthor.com)

More About This Title:

Life 2.0: A Journey from Near Death to New Life by Kevin Kirksey, also appearing in Publisher's Weekly Hot Releases – December 2020, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on January 19, 2021. Life 2.0—ISBN 9781631950469—has 238 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95. To order from Amazon use https://amzn.to/3hv89tL

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. ( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

