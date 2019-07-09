New HEATH Ice Cream Cake Introduced for National Ice Cream Month

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The very first HEATH Ice Cream Cake is here and right in time for July's National Ice Cream Month and Ice Cream Day on July 21!

This new premium ice cream cake delivers consumers' favorite HEATH taste with a signature toffee crunch. The dessert features crushed pieces of real HEATH Milk Chocolate English Toffee Bar layered between smooth vanilla ice cream, and is finished with chocolate whipped icing and HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup drizzle.

Made by Rich Products, the leading maker of ice cream cakes sold in grocery stores nationwide, the HEATH Ice Cream Cake is priced around $15.99 and serves about 9. Shoppers can find it at Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Meijer, Tops, Market Basket, Acme and Hy-Vee. To find the cake at a store close by, visit the Product Locator at ILoveIceCreamCakes.com.

"HEATH is one of the most sought-after ingredient mix-ins at ice cream shops across the country, so creating this new HEATH ice cream cake, the only one of its kind, is a product we know consumers will crave," said Kimberly O'Brien, Shopper Marketing Manager, In-Store Bakery & Deli Division, Rich Products.

HEATH is a classic, American candy bar made with toffee, almonds and milk chocolate. The HEATH bar was invented in 1928 by brothers Bayard and Everett Heath from Robinson, Ill., and the candy bars are still manufactured in the same town where they got their start.

More on HEATH'S Popularity – 90 Years in the Making…

In the beginning, the Heath brothers marketed HEATH bars by adding the candy to dairy order forms, so customers could have HEATH bars delivered with their milk! Food & Wine ranks HEATH as one of "The 25 Most Influential American Candy Bars of All Time." The largest piece of toffee weighed 2,940 pounds, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. HEATH is a popular ingredient in sweet treats like cookies, brownies, drinks and ice cream. Ice cream and HEATH have been a winning combination for more than 60 years! The first HEATH ice cream product, the Heath Toffee Ice Cream Bar, was introduced by the company in 1958. And now, shoppers can try the new HEATH Ice Cream Cake.

