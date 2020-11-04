New Heavy-Impact Work Gloves from GEARWRENCH Help Mechanics Handle the Toughest Jobs

Heavy Impact Work Gloves from GEARWRENCH feature anatomically shaped and articulated thermoplastic rubber (TPR) impact ribs over the fingers and knuckles that deliver unequalled protection while offering exceptional flexibility. The thumb saddle and index finger are reinforced for extra durability, while EVA foam palm padding inside and breathable TrekDry® backs keep users comfortable all day.

Knowing techs love tech, these gloves feature touchscreen-capable synthetic leather fingers and palms so users can go from gripping a torque wrench to ordering a part on their phone without stopping. At the end of the day, the gloves are machine washable for easy maintenance.

GEARWRENCH Heavy Impact Work Gloves are available in three sizes: medium (86986), large (86987) and extra large (86988). For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

