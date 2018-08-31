New Hellas SoftTop Turf System Kicked Off College Football At AT&T Stadium

Hellas manufactures its own synthetic turf at textile and fabric plants in Georgia and Alabama. The manufacturing process creates more color for a natural looking surface. The Matrix Helix Turf has Shape Memory Technology, which twists and strengthens each fiber. The removable system consists of 41 interchangeable panels that are custom made for specific events. This allows the stadium increased flexibility, while protecting the turf, and offering additional options for customization.

Each field is customized for college and professional football. The sponsorships and trademarked team logos for NCAA games can be installed quickly on the field. The hashmarks and 2-point conversion lines are the notable differences between college and pro football fields. The college version of the Matrix SoftTop Convertible Turf System with Helix Technology was on display at AT&T Stadium when Arkansas and Texas A&M played on September 29th in Arlington. The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will be played at AT&T Stadium December 29, 2018.

Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is one of the largest sports construction contractors in the United States. Specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic has been held in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex since January 1, 1937. The game was played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas until 2009 when it moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2010. The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has been the title sponsor since 2014. cottonbowl.com

NCAA or National Collegiate Athletic Association has headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana is a non-profit organization, which regulates close to 500,000 college student athletes in nearly 2,000 North American institutions and conferences. ncaa.org

AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas opened in 2009 and is the largest NFL stadium ever built. Designed by HKS Architects, AT&T Stadium is 3 million square feet and has a capacity of over 100,000 people. The stadium features signature monumental arches, an expansive retractable roof, massive glass retractable end zone doors, a distinguishing canted glass wall, and the world's largest center-hanging HD video board. attstadium.com

