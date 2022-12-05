New Hello Kitty: Super Style! Series Debuts Exclusively on Amazon Kids+ on December 7

Carly Rae Jepsen performs the theme song

SEATTLE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the world is getting a little cuter and kinder with the arrival of Hello Kitty: Super Style!, coming exclusively to Amazon Kids+ on December 7. Along with a cast of beloved Sanrio characters and a few new friends, global pop culture icon Hello Kitty makes her 3D debut in this new Amazon Kids+ Original animated series, created for viewers ages 5-8. The series is a continuation of Sanrio's commitment to build emotional connections with existing and new generations of fans through digital content that encourages a community of kindness and inclusivity.

Hello Kitty: Super Style Trailer Introducing Hello Kitty: Super Style!, the new original series streaming exclusively on Amazon Kids+ starting December 7, 2022. Photo courtesy of Amazon Kids+ Introducing Hello Kitty: Super Style!, the new original series streaming exclusively on Amazon Kids+ starting December 7, 2022. Photo courtesy of Amazon Kids+

The catchy, playful series theme song is performed by Grammy-, Juno-, and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter (and Hello Kitty superfan) Carly Rae Jepsen. The song and lyrics were written by Jared Faber, who created music for Teen Titans Go! and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants. The series begins with six new episodes, with the remainder of the 52-episode series arriving throughout 2023.

Hello Kitty: Super Style! is a show about how anyone can be a great friend by being courageously kind. With the power of her magical bow, Hello Kitty activates an amazing transformation to become a brave explorer, high-jumping athlete, sensational pop star, and more to help her friends and save the day. When Hello Kitty's friend Zonty is afraid to roller skate, she transforms into Athlete Kitty to help him find the confidence he needs to take a spin on his own! And when Frido forgets a gift for her buddy on Friendship Day, Artist Kitty is ready to help her express herself to show she cares. Hello Kitty: Super Style! is an action-packed series full of heart and humor, with new original music and adorable and diverse characters, who help deliver social-emotional life lessons about confidence and compassion in every episode.

"This series has lots of fun playing up Hello Kitty's super style, but at the end of the day, it's really about her being a super friend. The world needs more kindness right now, and Hello Kitty is a compassionate hero who doesn't judge others. She makes a point of embracing everyone's point of view," said Veronica Pickett, head of original series, Amazon Kids+.

For more than 60 years, Sanrio has engaged consumers through a wide variety of offerings that foster emotional bonds. From sweet treats to apparel and home goods, the brand has cemented its core values, which foster expressing heartfelt feelings for others, making any moment with Hello Kitty and friends a memorable one. Today, Sanrio is expanding and evolving its connections with fans through captivating content across multiplatform channels by licensing its best-known pop icon, Hello Kitty. Together, the brand's legacy and enhanced approach toward more digital offerings further cultivate the needs of new generations.

"Hello Kitty: Super Style! is a great example of how Sanrio's longstanding commitment to friendship and kindness remains eternally relevant for so many audiences," says Craig Takiguchi, chief operating officer and head of business development at Sanrio, Inc. "Thanks to this collaboration with Amazon Kids+, we're excited to see these values reflected online and IRL, and look forward to continuing our evolution in the digital space to engage with fans of all ages in meaningful ways."

Hello Kitty: Super Style debuts on Amazon Kids+ in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Japan on December 7, and comes to Germany in 2023.

About Hello Kitty: Super Style!:

In this fun and action-packed series, Hello Kitty stars as the friendliest face in Cherry Town—a small-town hero who will stop at nothing to help a friend in need and get them smiling. Whether she's helping someone overcome a fear, share with a friend, or find the confidence to try something new, Kitty uses sprinkles of kindness, oodles of heart, and a dose of bow power! Her bow wiggles, glitters, and glows when a friend is in need, activating an amazing transformation that changes her costume to be a brave explorer, a cunning detective, a top-notch chef, high-jumping athlete, sensational pop star, or any of a number of personas, to help her tackle the challenge ahead. She's a super friend with super style that accentuates her confidence and determination to help her friends overcome obstacles and bring the tight-knit community of Cherry Town even closer together.

Hello Kitty: Super Style! is produced by Paris-based production companies Watch Next Media and Monello Productions (Banijay Group), with Italian studio Maga Animation and Amazon Kids+. The series is distributed worldwide by Kids First, with Japanese distributor ABC Frontier, Inc. in charge of Asian territories. Paris-based Kids First is an international distributor, specializing in entertainment content for kids. The company sells series produced by its shareholder Watch Next Media (Nate Is Late, Audrey's Shelter), and its daughter company Je Suis Bien Content (Nawak, The Crunchers), as well as kids series from third-parties producers.

About Amazon Kids+:

Amazon Kids+ is the only digital subscription for kids with thousands of books, games, videos, Alexa skills, and more. Amazon Kids+ is designed for kids ages 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore with educational and fun content. There is always something new for kids with exclusive original content, as well as content from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, Marvel, Lego and more. Parents get peace of mind knowing all the entertainment on Amazon Kids+ is age-appropriate and ad-free, and they can further personalize their child's experience with the special tools on our Parent Dashboard. Kids and families can use Amazon Kids+ across compatible Echo, Fire tablet, Fire TV, Kindle, Android, and iOS devices.

Only on Amazon Kids+ multi-media service can kids fully unlock their curiosity and immerse themselves into the worlds of their favorite characters: kids can go from watching a show about their beloved fictional friends, to interacting with them in a game, to reading a bedtime story about them as they drift off to sleep, to getting greeted by them in the morning with help from Alexa! Amazon Kids+ provides a safe environment for kids to be in the driver's seat of their own entertainment experience, and we give them many different ways to deepen the connection with their favorites because it's how they like to play.

About Sanrio:

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the "Small Gift, Big Smile®" philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

