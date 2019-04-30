New Hertz App Speeds Up Car Rental Experience

Results from a recent J.D. Power Survey showed travel app users are craving user-friendly apps that allow for a seamless travel experience. Thanks to recent technology enhancements from Hertz, including new features available in its redesigned app, travelers can enjoy a faster and more personalized rental experience.

"When redesigning the Hertz app, we listened to customers and what they wanted most," said Hertz Senior Vice President, Brand Jayesh Patel. "Our customers told us they wanted faster reservations, better visibility to their loyalty program rewards and easy access to their rental history and receipts. The updated Hertz app offers those solutions and many more, representing our continued effort to advance our capabilities for a great customer experience."

The new app is the latest advancement from Hertz, following the recent Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR announcement, which helps get customers on the road faster.

New features within the Hertz app include:

Faster and Easier Rentals – Travelers can quickly login to the app with facial recognition or Touch ID, access past rental searches for easier booking, and view current rentals and modify future reservations.

– Travelers can quickly login to the app with facial recognition or Touch ID, access past rental searches for easier booking, and view current rentals and modify future reservations. Better Rewards and Profile Management – Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® members can now view their member number, status and point balance in one view, pay for reservations with points or exchange points faster. Members can also modify their profile, preferences and payment options, as well as review their rental history and receipts for easy expense reporting. Additionally, the Hertz app makes it faster than ever to sign up for a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership.

– Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® members can now view their member number, status and point balance in one view, pay for reservations with points or exchange points faster. Members can also modify their profile, preferences and payment options, as well as review their rental history and receipts for easy expense reporting. Additionally, the Hertz app makes it faster than ever to sign up for a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership. Enhanced Access – Travelers can find nearby Hertz locations, including location info and driving directions, quickly contact customer support or Emergency Roadside Assistance, and find available parking through SpotHero®.

These enhanced features open the door to a faster and more rewarding car rental experience. The recent updates are one of many ways that Hertz plans to continue offering a booking and rental experience that is faster and more personalized.

The new Hertz app is available to download on Apple and Android devices in the U.S and Canada. To learn more, watch this short video or visit www.Hertz.com/app.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

